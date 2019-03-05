Côte&Ciel Isar is the perfect backpack for your commute

Finding the perfect backpack for your commute can be a difficult task. It has to look smart, be comfortable to wear, and practical enough to fit everything you need inside.

I've been using the Côte&Ciel Isar everyday for the past few weeks, and I think its innovative design makes it an ideal companion for your journey to and from work.

The Isar rucksack is really two bags in one. First, there’s a laptop section, which sits against your back, suitable for notebooks up to 15” as well as a whole load of cables, chargers and other electrical items such as a camera and a mouse. That section is well padded which protects your electrical stuff but also your back.

Second, there’s a separate, unpadded section on the back of the laptop part, which is ideal for softer items such as a pair of running shoes and your running kit. This second section is expandable and shaped with an offset fin design on the top for unique and stylish look.

Each of the two sections has a smaller zipped pocket inside for smaller items, and there’s a third, almost invisible pocket tucked between the two compartments that could be used to hold a passport or phone.

Both the fabric and the zips on the Isar feel rugged and ready to put up with plenty of use; we used the rucksack every day for a week and at the end of the week it still looked as pristine as it did when it first arrived.

The Isar is available in a range of colours and fabrics including water resistant nylon and full grain leather. We tested the medium sized bag (48cm high x 32cm wide x 23cm deep) in ‘Ballistic Nylon’ and found it perfectly spacious, and even at its fullest the padded shoulder straps were comfortable to wear throughout the day.

If you want to carry more stuff, there’s also a large version though we suspect that for most people, as a daily rucksack for commuting, the medium version will be plenty big enough.

The Isa is an excellent rucksack if you want to be able to commute with your laptop and your gym kit or perhaps a change of clothes if you are going straight out from work. The only slight downside is that it doesn’t come with a waist belt or sternum strap so it’s not ideal for wearing on a bicycle or motorbike.

