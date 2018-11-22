Black Friday broadband deal: BT is giving away £140 pre-paid credit cards with its latest internet offers

Black Friday isn't technically until November 23, but that hasn't stopped BT unleashing a swathe of impressive internet offers. The telecoms firm is throwing in pre-paid cards with up to £140 to spend on the high street, as well as free activation.

Anyone who signs-up to BT broadband between now and midnight on Cyber Monday (November 26, 2018) will see their activation fee waived, and receive a ludicrously generous Reward Card in the post. Splendid.

When it comes to the broadband packages themselves, our top pick is BT's Superfast 1 fibre broadband deal. It'll set you back £29.99 a month, but you get a hefty £120 pre-paid Mastercard and the only thing you'll pay at the outset is £9.99 to cover the delivery of your new router. BT also includes free weekend calls to UK landlines.

If you're looking for something faster, then it's worth checking out the £39.99 a month unlocks some impressive 67Mb average download speeds as well as a truly monumental £140 pre-paid Mastercard. But if that's all a little pricey for you – or if you're one of those unlucky people who can't get fibre broadband in your area – standard 10Mb ADSL costs a mere £24.99 and you'll still bag a Reward Card worth £70.

BT Black Friday fibre broadband deals in full:

BT Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £29.99pm + £120 Reward Card

The rapid speed of this fibre broadband package equates to roughly 6.25MB per second – more than enough for super fast downloads and silky-smooth streaming. When all's said and done, this is our favourite BT broadband deals, and now it's even better.View Deal

BT Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | 67Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £39.99pm + £140 Reward Card

An extra £10 a month doesn't sound like much, but it lets you really ramp up the broadband speed to a rapid 8MB+ per second. Ideal if you have loads of people in your household all trying to use the internet at once or if you stream a lot of 4K content. You immediately shave £140 off the price with BT's most benevolent Reward Card.

View Deal

BT Black Friday ADSL broadband deal:

BT Broadband | 18 months | Up to 10Mb | Weekend calls | £19.99 for activation and delivery | £24.99pm + £70 Reward Card

This is the least you can pay to get BT broadband. Anything under the £25 per month-mark is a-OK by us. As if the price wasn't attractive enough, you also get that lovely little Mastercard making the effective monthly spend around £21.

View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that can be used anywhere that accepts Mastercard. For those counting, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants worldwide, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend your free money.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.