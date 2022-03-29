Nintendo delays Breath of the Wild 2, here's when you'll now play the next Zelda

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nintendo has officially delayed the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 for Nintendo Switch.

In a new video (posted to Twitter), Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma confirmed that the highly anticipated game will now not arrive until Spring 2023.

Watch the video uploaded by Nintendo confirming Breath of the Wild 2's delay below:

The Legend of Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, has an update to share about the launch timing of the sequel to The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/7OhayhiuM9March 29, 2022 See more

