Nintendo delays Breath of the Wild 2, here's when you'll now play the next Zelda

The new Legend of Zelda game will now arrive in 2023

Link falling through the skies of Hyrule
(Image credit: Nintendo)
Matthew Forde
By
published

Nintendo has officially delayed the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 for Nintendo Switch. 

In a new video (posted to Twitter), Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma confirmed that the highly anticipated game will now not arrive until Spring 2023.

Watch the video uploaded by Nintendo confirming Breath of the Wild 2's delay below:

To keep up with everything regarding the new Zelda, head to T3's official Breath of the Wild 2 hub. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly

Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment, and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, NME, and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best). You can follow him @MattForde64

