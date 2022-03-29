Nintendo delays Breath of the Wild 2, here's when you'll now play the next Zelda

Nintendo has officially delayed the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 for Nintendo Switch.
In a new video (posted to Twitter), Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma confirmed that the highly anticipated game will now not arrive until Spring 2023.
Watch the video uploaded by Nintendo confirming Breath of the Wild 2's delay below:
The Legend of Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, has an update to share about the launch timing of the sequel to The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/7OhayhiuM9March 29, 2022
To keep up with everything regarding the new Zelda, head to T3's official Breath of the Wild 2 hub.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly