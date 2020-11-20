Black Friday: the best Amazon deals on electric shavers from Philips and Braun are pretty awesome

With the best Black Friday deals going on early, today is a GREAT day to snap up one of the best electric shavers for men. As always, Amazon has deals on Braun electric shavers and Philips rotary electric razors and OneBlade trimmers. The prices are not necessarily any better than on Amazon Prime Day (or any other day) but they are worth a look if you are considering buying one for yourself or as an extremely lazy (but undeniably useful) Christmas gift for a man you know.

Braun Series 9 9390cc £189 | Was £500 | Save £331 at Amazon

The current state of the art in Braun shavers, this version of the Series 9 comes with a charging station that deep cleans the blades with alcohol. The 5 synchronized shaving elements of the Series 9 mean you get smoother with fewer strokes. This is right at the lower end of sales prices on this shaver.

Philips Series 9000 S9211/12 £150 | Was £350 | Save £200 at Amazon

If you are after a rotary shaver deal instead of a foil shaver deal, look no further. Philips' electric shaver removes stubble in a remarkably gentle way. The bundle includes a carry case and beard trimmer/edger attachment, plus a cleaning station – it's among the lower prices this shaver has been at.

Philips OneBlade £34 | Was £60 | Save £26 at Amazon

GET IN! THIS IS A DEAL! This excellent 'Hybrid Body and Face Stubble Trimmer' uses a vibrating head that slightly resembles an old-school razor blade, but is far safer. In fact we'd say it's almost impossible to cut yourself with a OneBlade – it's practically impossible to suffer skin irritation from it too, in our experience. The OneBlade removes all types of hair effortlessly and while it doesn't cut quite close enough for complete 'baby smoothness', it's near enough for most purposes.

Braun Series 7 7842s £135 | Was £280 | Save £145 at Amazon

There's no cleaning station… but would you actually use that anyway? Ours always just sit forlornly in the bathroom cupboard, forever and ever. However, given that today you can get one with a station for the same amount, it is a bit of a dilemma…

Braun Series 7 7865cc £219 | Was £330 | Save £111 at Amazon

Another step along the affordability road to cheapness, the Series 7 is still perfectly suitable for most men's needs especially if you shave every day. The more expensive models are advisable if you are a twice-a-week guy, however. This comes with a charger and cleaner and is frankly not much of a deal today. Boo.

Braun Series 5 5197cc £117 | Was £250 | Save £133 at Amazon

The more affordable Series 5 is particularly aimed at those with sensitive skin, and boasts an 'auto-sensing motor for efficient shaving in every stroke, even with dense beards.' This model comes with a cleaning station. It has been cheaper than this a few times at Amazon before but it's still an okay deal.

Braun Series 5 5140s £100 | Was £200 | Save £100 at Amazon

Particularly aimed at those with sensitive skin, this boasts an 'auto-sensing motor for efficient shaving in every stroke, even with dense beards.' Basically, it's the same as the one above but doesn't come with a cleaning station, and is a little bit cheaper.

Why you should buy a Braun Series 9

Braun Series 9: German engineered, it's like a BMW for your face.

The Braun Series 9 is one of the best shavers you can get, especially if you prefer foil shavers to Philips-style rotary numbers. The docking station is not essential, but if you like your razor to be in a state of perfect, almost hospital-grade cleanliness at all times, you need it. You could also take the view that at this price, you might as well get the model with the charging station, because it's about the same price as the one without a charging station – an especially handy consideration if you're buying as a gift.

The Braun Series 9 has titanium tipped blades – that's what gives that golden appearance; it's not gold paint intended to make it seem more blingy. The culmination of all the experience Braun has garnered from its many, many years of razor making, the Series 9 actually adapts to the shape of your face and the density of your follicles, giving a more efficient, less irritating shave that's 'personal to you'.

As ever on electric shavers there's a 'slide-out precision trimmer' for taming sideburns and doing the tricky bit under your nose, so it doesn't look like you're growing a Hitler 'tache.

The Series 9 is 100% waterproof, and can be used dry or in the shower, or with shaving foam or gel. It's also easy to rinse clean.

Built in Germany, Braun says it's 'designed to last for up to seven years', although the shaver head needs to be replaced every 18 months. This may vary depending on how often you shave, of course. Unlike lesser electric razors, this Braun is pretty good at dealing with 2-3 days of stubble growth.

The charging and cleaning station blasts the head with an alcohol-based cleaning solution. You'll need to replace the fluid capsule every month or so. These days you can get 'lemon fresh' ones, so the shaver doesn't just come out smelling like an operating theatre, or like it's been drinking all afternoon.