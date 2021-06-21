Amazon Prime Day 2021: best Aussie deals live as the mega sale kicks off

How to shop during Prime Day 2021 The only way to maximise your savings during the Prime Day sale is to become a Prime member. Click on the link below to sign up now and you'll get a 30-day free trial, plus access to a lot of other Amazon services, including Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming (previously called Twitch)

The wait is finally over.

Amazon Prime Day is back in full swing for 2021 and there are huge savings to be had. The massive sale period has kicked off in Australia, with discounts across thousands of items.

And while discounts were only due to run for two days across June 21 and 22, Aussie shoppers are being spoilt this year. Amazon Prime members Down Under are going to get access to US and UK discounts until 5pm AEST on Wednesday June 23 . That means Australia gets access to a massive 65 hours of deals, so you've got plenty of time to bag a bargain.

With so much on offer, we wouldn't blame you for feeling overwhelmed – but we're here for you. Read on to see our pick of the best deals during the biggest Amazon Prime sale of the year.

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Lightning Deals

Philips Multigroom Series 7000 beard trimmer | AU$139 AU$74.20 (save AU$64.80) If you need a trimmer to tackle hair from head to toe, the Philips Multigroom Series 7000 is a very competitive choice. With 12 attachments, self-sharpening blades and 120-minutes of cordless use, it's the only grooming tool you'll need. Shape your beard, hair and body hair with precision with lengths from 1mm to 16mm - and it's shower proof, too. Get yours for just AU$74.20, a saving of almost 50%. But be quick, as it's for a limited time only! This Lightning Deal ends 10pm AEST on June 21.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Colour II | AU$199.95 AU$119 (save AU$80.95) This sweet little speaker might be a few years old now, but it still offers good sound quality for its pint-sized body. It’s also splash-proof, and features multipoint Bluetooth and a built-in microphone for phone calls. Grab this portable speaker in eye-catching yellow from Amazon for just AU$119 in this lightning deal. This Lightning Deal ends at 5pm AEST on June 21.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con | AU$119.95 AU$79 (save AU$40.95) UPDATE: This Lightning Deal has been fully claimed and no more stock is available. However, you could join a waitlist to see if more become available before the offer ends. If you own a Nintendo Switch and want to expand your host of Joy-Cons so more players can join in the fun (or if you just want to replace your current controllers), then there's a Lightning Deal on at Amazon at the moment with a massive AU$40.95 saving. This discount applies across all colour options, but its just the Neon Joy-Cons that are discounted by this big amount. This Lightning Deal ends at 6pm AEST on June 21.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | AU$99.95 AU$69 (save AU$30.95) Let's be real for a moment: Joy-Cons get the job done, but they are absolutely no substitute for a proper Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. With excellent ergonomics, HD rumble, and built-in amiibo functionality, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is up there with the best console gamepads on the market. Was AU$99.95, now discounted to AU$69 for Amazon Prime Day 2021. This Lightning Deal ends at 9pm AEST on June 21.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Australian Deals

Personal Care

Foreo facial cleaners | from AU$90 (up to 52% off) Step up your skincare regime and try the Foreo face cleansers. Available in different colours and forms, these little scrubbers use sonic pulses to gently lift away dirt and dead skin, diminishing pores and keeping skin looking fresh and young. They're usually pretty expensive, but you can save up to 52% on Amazon right now.View Deal

Laptops & tablets

Asus ZenBook Duo UX481 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD | AU$2,499 AU$1,799 (save AU$700) You'll get bonus viewing space on this innovative laptop, thanks to a second 12.65-inch touchscreen with a 1,920 x 515 resolution below the main 14-inch 1080p display — which does come in handy if you need the extra space. Plus, a 10th-gen i7 CPU keeps everything ticking along smoothly, along with plenty of memory and storage – all for 28% off the listed price.View Deal

Lenovo, Asus and Acer Chromebooks | Save up to 35% Whether you're a student looking for an affordable laptop or you're just chasing a solid, portable computing solution, Chromebooks are a great option. Amazon is discounting a huge range of popular Chromebooks by up to 35%, including the ever-popular Lenovo Flex 5 and the IdeaPad Duet, so check out the full list of deals to see if any of them meet your needs.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch | AU$379 AU$249 (save AU$130) This Amazon Prime-exclusive deal will net you the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (Wi-Fi, 32GB) at a massive 34% discount, bringing it down to just AU$249, and the other models are reduced as well (albeit, not by as much). While the specs aren't the most powerful out there, this is an incredibly affordable way to get yourself a beautiful big screen for watching videos, reading and browsing the web.View Deal

Wearables

Save 30% on Polar smartwatches | up to AU$180 off If you're a serious runner or tri-athlete, a Polar wearable may be the best choice for you. The brand offers more training data than most of its competitors, so they're perfect if you're looking for a watch to guide you to your fitness goals. Huge savings are to be had on the Vantage M, Grit X and Unite models, all with 30% off at checkout for Prime members. With the highest RRP, you'll save the most if you grab a Polar Grit X, going for almost AU$180 of it's regular price during Prime Day. View Deal

Fossil Gen 5E smartwatches | AU$429 AU$289 (save AU$149.70) All the Gen 5E smartwatches from Fossil run on Wear OS, which is soon getting revamped (if Google IO is anything to go by). So while battery life won't quite match that of the Fitbits, they're more of a fashion statement than other smart wearables. Grab yourself a gorgeous smartwatch for 32% off.View Deal

Garmin Instinct Solar | AU$699 AU$379 on Amazon (save AU$320) If rugged is what you're after in a smart watch, the Garmin Instinct Solar is what you need. Built tough to withstand a range of environments, it comes with a fibre-reinforced polymer case and a chemically strengthened, scratch-resistant display. Add solar charging, GPS and fitness tracking, and there's not much you could ask for. Available for AU$379 in the graphite model for Prime Day, a huge saving of AU$320. View Deal

Garmin Venu | AU$649 AU$331.55 (save AU$317.45) This brilliant sports watch first came out in 2019, and it’s now down to almost half-price for Prime Day. It’s got a bright AMOLED display, strong battery life and a full suite of fitness features to track whatever you can throw at it. There’s also offline music support, so you can leave your phone at home. Now 49% off in various colours on Amazon.View Deal

Fitbit Sense | AU$449 AU$299 (save AU$220) The Fitbit Sense is the brand’s most advanced smartwatch to date. What makes the Sense standout is its emphasis on mental wellbeing, with mindfulness and meditation tools as well as physical workout tracking. It comes with GPS onboard and it’s incredibly comfortable to wear. Prime members pay a very low AU$299 for the Sense in black or white. If you're not a Prime member, you can still get a discount. It's not much but both colour options are available at AU$348 apiece for non-Prime members.View Deal

Gaming

Nintendo Switch console | AU$469.95 AU$348 (save AU$121.95) Going cheaper than what it was during Amazon's Mid-Year Sale, only the Grey Joy-Con version of the 2019 iteration of the Switch is discounted to under AU$350. You might want to get one quick if you've been keen as stocks are likely to run out fast at this price. The Neon version, however, is more expensive at AU$379 – 19% off the RRP. View Deal

Xbox Series S | AU$499 AU$429 (save AU$70) The latest generation of consoles are still super fresh on the market (and very rarely in stock), so seeing AU$70 off the Xbox Series S is certainly worth a look. It's not quite as powerful as the Series X, but if you're looking for a more compact and casual entry into the current generation of gaming, you should probably pounce on this opportunity.View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 256GB | AU$639 AU$579 (save AU$60) Despite the fact that it needs a Facebook account to use, the Oculus Quest 2 is one of our favourite VR headsets. It's a brilliant standalone device with great tech specs and a good price. With this Amazon Prime Day discount you can jump into VR at a lower price point, with some nice storage headroom to boot.View Deal

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset | AU$1,099 AU$849 (save AU$250) It's the latest VR headset to join the HTC Vive ranks and, like all the others, costs an arm and a leg. Still, this PC-tethered set features a 2880 x 1700 resolution LCD display and halo-style headband. Pair this with HTC’s Viveport subscription service and you can expect an ever-changing library of fun new titles to try – now available exclusively to Prime members for just AU$849.View Deal

Cameras

Canon EOS R5 (body only) | AU$6,999 AU$5,348.80 (save AU$1,650.20) The headline-making EOS R5 is an expensive beast but it justifies the cost in its performance. But there's no need to pay full price when you can go click-happy for less. At under AU$5,500, this is a pretty good deal if you've been lusting after Canon's flagship full-framer.View Deal

Canon EOS R6 (body only) | AU$4,499 AU$3,503.20 (save AU$995.80) If you don't need the high-res sensor and 8K video capabilities of the EOS R5, then the EOS R6 is definitely on top of our list of the best mirrorless full-framers. It's also a lot more affordable as compared to its high-res sibling. And now cheaper by almost a grand for the body alone.View Deal

Nikon Z6 + MB-N10 battery grip + EN-EL15b battery + 64GB XQD card | AU$2,999 AU$2,459 (save AU$540) We've previously seen Amazon take a few hundred off this exact same bundle, but a much better AU$540 off (23%) makes this a very enticing purchase if you're looking to go full frame mirrorless. This discounted price is actually the RRP of the body alone, so getting a battery grip and the additional battery thrown in is a right bargain! Not to mention the memory card too.View Deal

Nikon CoolPix P1000 + DF-M1 Dot Sight | AU$1,562 AU$1,279 (save AU$283) If you're not too keen on a fancy new interchangeable lens camera (ILC) but would like the feel of one with the reach of a telephoto zoom lens, then a bridge camera is what you need. There aren't new bridge cameras being made but this Nikon is a good choice if you really want to get close to the action, thanks to its record-breaking 125x optical zoom. That means you can capture close-ups of the moon! It's all in the one package that also comes with some savings and a sighter to help you target distant subjects.View Deal

DJI Mavic 2 Pro | AU$2,499 AU$1,999 (save AU$500) There was a time when this drone lead our round-up of the best consumer drones, but has since been replaced by the Air 2S. But don't let that deter you from getting the Mavic 2 Pro if you're after a good flyer. Variable aperture is a possibility here, and its large one-inch sensor produces marvellous images. It's foldable, easy to use and now AU$500 cheaper than the original listed price.View Deal

Home entertainment

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) | AU$399 AU$269 (save AU$130) This is the best smart display Amazon has to offer, and it's going for a great price. The latest Echo Show 10 gets you a large 10-inch touchscreen and a 13MP camera that will follow you around if you move while on a video call, keeping you front and centre the entire time. And if you want some privacy, there's a camera shutter that will also disable the mic. Not to mention good sound and all the Alexa smarts you need – all for 32% off right now.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$129 AU$59 (save AU$70) If you're looking to delve into the world of smart home, this is a great place to start. And at AU$59 a pop, it's not going to hit the wallet very hard at all. Ask Alexa anything, follow recipes, listen to music and watch videos. And, at this price, it's a great gift idea, too. You have a choice of the Charcoal version or the Sandstone colour, both at the same price.View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K | AU$99 AU$59 (save AU$40) They were discounted in the lead up to Prime Day, but we've not seen the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K this cheap. Only released earlier in 2021, you can save 40% on the latest version of this neat streaming device. With impressive 4K Ultra HD quality and new Alexa Voice remote with TV controls, it'll transform your viewing experience. And if you've got other Amazon devices, you can link them to your Fire TV to let Alexa take the reins. You'll also get 40% off last year's Lite version of the Fire TV Stick, with the price dropped to just AU$35. But if you want the best picture quality, splash a bit more for the 4K option. View Deal

Sony HT-RT40 5.1 Home Cinema system | AU$699 AU$399 (save AU$300) For a more affordable way to bring your TV's audio into the world of surround sound, this Sony package offers a compact and elegant 5.1-channel solution. The central soundbar offers a centre, front-left and front-right audio setup, while the two tall-boy rear speakers fill out the surround setup and the sub brings the deep, rumbling immersion to life. What's more, the full setup is almost half price at Amazon at the moment.View Deal

Audio

Jabra Elite 45h wireless on-ear headphones | AU$179 $89 (save AU$90) For their original retail price, the Jabra Elite 45h were one of the best value wireless on-ear experiences around. They offer well balanced sound and impressive battery life – more than you'd expect so so cheap. But now with the Prime down discount you can get a Bluetooth 5-touting pair of on-ears with an insane 50-hour battery life for less than AU$100.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless | AU$599 AU$349.90 (save AU$249.100 The Momentum 3 Wireless headphones are a great set of cans boasting solid noise cancelling, convenient features like auto-pause, and the superbly clear audio that Sennheiser is known for. Amazon is discounting both the Black and the Sandy White models by almost AU$250. And don't worry if the sale listing doesn't mention that they're the 3rd-gen models, we checked the model number (‎M3 AEBT XL) to be sure that they are. View Deal

Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth speaker | AU$199 AU$111.20 (save AU$87.80) If you want to make sure you've got the music with you wherever you go, this compact cylinder of a speaker from Sony's latest Extra Bass range is your guy. A strong rival top the UE Boom, the SRS-XB23 is perfect for the open road with 12-hour battery life and an IP67 waterproof rating. Discounted by close to half price at Amazon, there's no reason not to grab one to take to a barbecue, the beach or even on a hike – available in Black, Taupe, Coral or Blue.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$330 (save AU$269) Boses's premium and elegant flagship ANC cans are almost half price on Amazon at the moment, available in Black and Silver. If you want the Soapstone flavour, it's a touch more expensive at AU$377. Designed for comfort and style, these headphones provide the best ANC the company has to offer, solid call quality, and a well-balanced, clear audio.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$399 AU$285 on Amazon (save AU$114) It wasn't so long ago that the QuietComfort 35 II was the king of the wireless ANC headphone market. Now a little older, we regularly see them discounted at this stage. But this is still an exceptional price on quality audio and noise-cancelling. You’ll save AU$114 when you buy from Amazon in black or silver.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t | AU$249 AU$199 (save AU$50) Jabra finally managed to get active noise cancellation into its tiny true wireless 'buds, making them some of the best on the market. You still get the same great audio quality, impressive battery life, and the Active range has been designed to fit securely while you workout. They're sweat resistant and durable to get you through the most intense gym sessions. While its retail price has dropped since its launch, it's cheaper still for Prime Day.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85t | AU$299 AU$219 (save AU$80) With up to 7 hours of battery (about 5.5 hours with ANC), decent active noise cancellation and a good soundstage, the Jabra Elite 85t offer great bang for your buck – especially when that buck is lower than the usual RRP of AU$299. For Prime Day, only the Copper Black edition of these great little 'buds is discounted down to a low AU$219. The others are available for AU$279 a pop.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | AU$59 AU$19 (save AU$40) You won't get a better price on a big-brand smart speaker right now! It might not be the latest gen, but it's still a great little Alexa speaker. It's the cheapest way to get into setting up a smart home and you can use it to stream to your favourite tunes without it taking up a lot of space in your home. Take your pick of four different colours, all for a very low AU$19 only!View Deal

Bose Frames (Tenor, Soprano, Tempo) | AU$399 AU$299 (save AU$100) The latest Bose Frames have got their first serious discount on Amazon, with AU$100 shaved off for Prime members only. The new Tenor, Sopranro and Tempo improve on every aspect of the Bose Frames, from battery life to sound quality, but they're also more expensive than the older Alto and Rondo models, so get one while they're going cheap.View Deal

Ereaders

Amazon Kindle Oasis | from AU$399 from AU$299 (save up to AU$110) Arguably the best ereader money can buy, the Kindle Oasis boasts a stylish metal chassis and page-turn buttons making it perfect for one-handed use. That luxurious reading experience normally comes with a hefty price tag, but now you can now grab the Kindle Oasis in the 8GB flavour or the 32GB storage option for a lot less.View Deal

Appliances

Dyson V11 Animal | AU$1,099 AU$879.20 (save AU$219.80) It’s no longer the top dog in Dyson’s growing range of vacuums, but it’s still a powerful sucker. The Dyson V11 Animal promises up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, and it’s got a helpful LCD screen that shows how much battery you’ve got left. If you’re a Prime member, you can now snag it for AU$879.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 | AU$999 AU$599 (save AU$400) We think the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 is arguably the most powerful and the smartest robot vacuum cleaner money can buy. And now with AU$400 slashed off the price, it’s an even better buy. The T8 has excellent suction, best-in-class battery life and great mapping capabilities. Rest assured, this is a killer deal, and it’s exclusive to Prime members. The T8 Plus is also discounted, down to AU$1,299 from a whopping AU$1,599. This model has its own automatic emptying station and, with a volume of 2.5 litres, Ecovacs says it can hold 30 days worth of collected dust.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Crisp air fryer and multi-cooker | AU$389 AU$280 (save AU$109) This is the Instant Pot that not only pressure cooks, slow cooks, sautes and whatever else the Instant Pot can do, while also being able to air fry. There are a whopping 11 programs to chose from here, in an appliance that has several built-in safety mechanisms. It even promises to preheat quickly and reduce cooking time by 70%. It's available to everyone at a discounted price of AU$309 but Prime members can get the Duo Crisp for just AU$280.View Deal

De'Longhi La Specialista coffee machine | AU$792 AU$593 (save AU$199) Want to make that perfect cuppa in the morning to get your day started on the right foot? This manual De'Longhi might just be the ticket to that, especially since is AU$199 off on Amazon right now for Prime members. There are three presets available and plenty of tech for that perfect cup each time – now down to AU$593.View Deal

Subscriptions

WHEN IS AMAZON PRIME DAY 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 was confirmed by Amazon back in March, before June was locked in as the month sales will take place. The online marketplace will be slashing prices in Australia on June 21 and 22. Prime Day began at 12AM AEST today (Monday June 21) with local deals running for 48 hours until 11:59PM AEST on Tuesday June 22.

On top of that, deals from the UK and US will be available on Amazon Australia through Amazon Global Store until 5pm AEST on Wednesday June 23 - which means Aussie Prime members get access to a massive 65 hours of deals.

Back in April, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky confirmed Prime Day 2021 would take place in June. According to CNET, the choice of June was to avoid the impact of the Olympics and transportation slowdowns in July. An Amazon representative gave a statement saying: "We're excited for the return of Prime Day and look forward to providing our members with incredible savings, while investing in opportunities for our small business selling partners and continuing to ensure the safety of our employees."

Last year, Amazon Prime Day 2020 ran over Tuesday 13 October and Wednesday 14 October, moving from its traditional July date but keeping to its duration of two days, that duration being a precedent Amazon set with Prime Day 2019.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: what to expect

According to Amazon, this year's Prime Day will offer incredible savings across tens of thousands of products from beauty to consumer electronics, fashion, home improvement and tools, luggage, pantry food and drink, toys, video games and more.

Prime members will be able to access deals across big brands, such as Bosch, Calvin Klein, Fitbit, Lacoste, Lego, Lenovo, L’Oreal, Nintendo, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Yamaha as well as small local businesses, including Zenify and Meluka Honey.

When predicting the best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, one thing is a given: expect Amazon's own devices to get some hefty discounts. That means devices such as the Echo Dot and Echo Show, Fire TV Stick, Fire Tablets, Blink security cameras and Kindles will likely get the sort of price cuts you only see at Amazon a few times a year – those times including Prime Day and Black Friday.

You won't see deals on Google's Nest smart speakers at Amazon over Prime Day as Amazon doesn't sell them, but you can expect to see Google devices get discounted at competing retailers who run their own Prime Day alternative sales.

Other Prime Day deal regulars are electric toothbrushes, 4K TVs, wireless headphones and speakers, so expect discounts from brands including Apple, Bose, Philips, Sony, Shark, Samsung and others.

For Amazon Prime Day 2021 Lightning Deals, Amazon set out its criteria for Amazon sellers who want their deals to be included, so while that does not tell us what products to expect it gives us a clue as to the savings and the quality bar. Those Prime Day 2021 Lightning Deals criteria are:

1. At least 20% or approx. AU$80 less than the current site price.

2. Must match/beat the lowest price of the year.

3. Strong sales history.

4. 3.5+ star rating.

