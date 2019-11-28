The robot vacuum cleaner market is pretty saturated, but iRobot does a good job at standing out from the crowd. Many tech reviewers even say the iRobot range is the market leader, so don't expect the higher end of these miracle cleaners to come cheap. Previously, iRobot has chopped £100 off its most expensive Roomba vacuums, so check out the deals below for more offers.

The great thing about the Roomba range is that it offers basic robot vacuum cleaners that cost as little as £200, while the most sophisticated robot cleaners cost in the region of £1500 - even more incentive to get involved with the Black Friday deals below.

So what exactly are you getting for your money. Well, if you don't want to spent extortionate amounts of money, you should take a look at the 600 and e series. These include a 3-stage cleaning system, multiple brushes, and height sensors to ensure the brushes remain close to the floor. And let's not forget the dust sensors that detect any dirt on the floor.

If you're looking for a touch more from your Roomba vacuum, take a look at the 900 series. It includes the iRobot HOME app, which gives you greater control over the vacuum, plus it delivers 5x the air power of the cheapest iRobot.

The most expensive in the range is the s9+, which features 'ground breaking technology' that enables it to get deep into corners, and along edges. Even better, is you can ask it to create a map of your home, and even adapt to uneven floors or zoned off areas.

The best iRobot Roomba Black Friday deals

Today's best iRobot Roomba 980 deals iRobot Roomba 671 Robot... Amazon AU $832.79 View Deal

Today's best iRobot Roomba 886 deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Black Friday sales around the web