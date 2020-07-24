Best Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa Lite deals: fitness tracker prices slashed at Amazon both in the UK and US!

All the best July sales can be found at T3, and these cheap Fitbit deals – Fitbit Versa 2 deals, to be precise – are definitely worth a look. Currently, the best Fitbit Versa and Versa 2 deals are for the Special Edition of both models, both in the UK and the US.

In the UK, you can get the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition for £174.68 at Amazon UK.

UK 🇬🇧

• Buy Fitbit Versa 2 in Petal/Copper Rose at Amazon for £174.01, was £199.99, that's £25.98 off

• Save more on the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition, was £219.99, now only £174.68 at Amazon, saving you £45.31

In the US, gone are the days when you could save $50 on the Fitbit Versa 2 but you can get the Fitbit Versa Special Edition for $40 off at Amazon, not too shabby!

USA 🇺🇸

• Buy the Fitbit Versa Special Edition for $159.95, was $199.95, you save $40 at Amazon US

• Shop Fitbit trackers and smartwatches at Fitbit US

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition | On sale for £174.68 | Was £219.99 | You save £45.31 at Amazon

Feature-wise, the Special Edition is identical with the standard Fitbit Versa 2 and comes with built-in voice assistant, 24/7 heart rate tracking, smart notifications, over four days of battery life and even integrated memory for music. The difference is the fancy strap and considering that both variety are roughly the same price with the current discounts, you might as well get this version.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Special Edition | On sale for $159.95 | Was $199.95 | You save $40 at Amazon US

The Special Edition includes all Versa Lite Edition and Versa features plus a built in NFC chip to make secure payments without your wallet and an additional black classic accessory brand. You miss out on the voice assistant here and the updated sensors, but for everyday health tracking, the OG Versa works just fine.View Deal

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 2 and/or Fitbit Versa Lite

Fitbit Versa 2 is remarkably similar to the Versa but has subtly but noticeably better styling, slightly better battery life and an always-on screen – a long overdue addition that is especially useful when working out. The main improvement is the inclusion of the Alexa voice assistant. Here, she responds to your orders and queries in text form only. Speaking to your wrist in order to turn on your lights is the future that was promised to us in 70s sci-fi films.

• Buy Fitbit Versa 2 in Petal/Copper Rose at Amazon for £174.01, was £199.99, that's £25.98 off

• Save more on the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition, was £219.99, now only £174.68 at Amazon, saving you £45.31

The Fitbit Versa Lite is one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market and for a good reason. Fitbit has been one of the pioneering companies bringing fitness tracking to the masses and the Fitbit Versa Lite has been its most popular model from until very recently, when the voice assistant powered Fitbit Versa 2 had been released.

• Buy the Fitbit Versa Special Edition for $159.95, was $199.95, you save $40 at Amazon US

With the Fitbit Versa Lite, you can accurately monitor your daily activities, including steps taken and calories burned, but also your heart rate and sleep stages, too. The heart-rate tracking struggles a little when you really exert yourself and get sweaty, but it does a good job overall and is certainly much better than on older Fitbit models.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: date and best deals to expect

Bowflex deals: save BIG on Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells and other brilliant home weight deals in the UK and US

Buy weights online (UK): get your home gym up to speed with these kettlebell, dumbbell and multi-gym deals

Buy treadmills online and the best exercise bike, rowing and cardio machine deals in June

Yet more Fitbit deals