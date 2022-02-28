Belkin's new iPhone MagSafe charger is the one Apple should have made

Belkin has just announced a new iPhone charger, which is not normally massively newsworthy, but when I saw this one I wanted to point it out to other people who, like me, have been feeling indifferent to Apple's MagSafe Charger for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

The (deep breath) Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO Portable Wireless Charger Pad with MagSafe Special Edition feature the same 15W wireless charging tech as Apple's MagSafe Charger, including the magnets to hold it securely on the back of the device, but it solves one of my main gripes with Apple's model, and adds some really useful as an extra.

First, the gripe: Apple's MagSafe Charger only has a cable length of 1m. I find this absolutely inexplicable – one of the nice things about the MagSafe charger is how easily you can keep using your phone like normal with it, and yet this length might not even reach from your power socket to your sofa.

Belkin's Boost Charge etc etc MagSafe charger, however, has a 2m cable. And it's braided so it'll last longer. And it comes with a little clip for keeping it together when travelling. So already I'd recommend this over Apple's option for that alone.

Look how happy this woman is with the lengthy cable on her Belkin charger! The Apple version would literally end at the edge of this picture. (Image credit: Belkin)

But second, Belkin has added a little kickstand to its MagSafe charger, making it better as a desk or kitchen counter buddy. This is really handy! It looks like it adds bulk when compared to Apple's version, but here's the thing: the weight and bulk of Apple's MagSafe is already pretty high, so I'm good with the idea of it being a bit more bulky, but actually having an extra use.

The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO Portable Wireless Charger Pad with MagSafe Special Edition is available now from the Apple Store for £49.95/$59.95/AU$89.95, and comes in black or white, with a shaded cable colour to match. Like Apple's option, it does not come with a power adapter for its USB-C cable, so you still need to sort that yourself.