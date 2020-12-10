B&O's 48-inch OLED TV has an award-winning soundbar built-in

It might be time to hastily scribble another letter to Santa. B&O is expanding its range of OLED televisions, and now offers a 48-inch screen with a built-in soundbar that uses tech from the Beosound Stage.

The Bang and Olufsen Beovision Contour is another slick minimalist offering from the audio giants, and is available with a floor stand, table stand, or in wall-mounted form. Oh, and the reason we mention old St Nick is that the starting price is £5150 (US price TBC).

While there's no denying that this is a bit of an investment for a screen, the award-winning Beosound Stage soundbar alone is normally priced at £1,250. Eleven drivers in the Contour's speaker bar help to make sure that there's never any that 'audio pointing the wrong way' nonsense and give you serious dynamic range, and the soundbar makes the most of Dolby Atmos technology.

It's also fully multi-room enabled for listening to music and has a built in Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth so you can happily stream when you're not watching.

And, to make sure that it matches the decor of your room, the Beovision Contour comes in a number of different colours and fabrics. Whether you're looking for silver with light oak, or black anthracite with smoked oak, there's a tasteful colour selection available for you to choose from.

Bang & Olufsen has also announced the Beovision Eclipse 2nd Gen, a follow up to the original Eclipse. This new version has been updated with the latest LG OLED GX screen tech – a big leap forward from the original's panel borrowed from the LG OLED C7 – and has a sound update for the new screen as well as eARC support. Price-wise, including its motorised floor stand, this model is £8,650.

Available only in 55-inch form, the Beovision Eclipse 2nd Gen comes with four HDMI 2.0 ports and two HDMI 2.1 ports. This means if you're looking for a luxury screen for your new-gen consoles, you've just found the perfect way to make the most of the PS5 and Xbox Series X's 4K at 120fps feature, as well as VRR and ALLM.

