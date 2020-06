Amazon's #NowItsSummer store is now live!

Amazon has just launched its #NowItsSummer store, a brand new store that offers weather-reactive deals and recommendations to customers.

The store displays products from sun cream to flip flops to sunglasses and various pieces of technology to help customers get the products they want to enjoy the summer season. As the store is weather-reactive, it is not just traditional hot weather-related products that get in-store deals either, with things like umbrellas, anoraks and wellington boots also discounted if the weather takes a turn for the worse.

Customers can also find products for new summer product and technology trends: portable barbequing is on the rise thanks to the growing popularity of gas barbeques for the garden, or portable units in the great outdoors, and these sort of tech products can also be found in Amazon's #NowItsSummer store. A such, if you need a waterproof action camera or new high-tech tent for summer exploration, it looks like this could be a good place to start looking.

The #NowItsSummer store has been launched by Amazon in preparation of June 4th, which according to its sales data between 2013 and 2016 was the day when summer-related products suddenly had a huge spike in sales, with a whopping 380 per cent increase.

Speaking on the launch of the #NowItsSummer store, Amazon's Doug Gurr said that:

“The weather reactive #NowItsSummer store has products, TV shows, music playlists and books that dynamically relate to the weather conditions. Whether the sun inspires you to get summer garden party essentials or you need a fresh playlist for a run, or you suddenly need a new pair of wellies or films to download on your tablet for a worrying festival weather outlook, the Amazon.co.uk #NowItsSummer store will offer everything you need to save the day.”

Image credit: Amazon opened box by Shutterstock