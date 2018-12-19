Amazon UK Christmas delivery dates: how late is too late to guarantee your order arrives before December 25th?

The decorations are hung, the Now That's What I Call Christmas playlist is on heavy rotation, and the tree is crowding the corner of the living room. Yes, Christmas is almost here again.

Despite the main event being less than a week away, if you haven't quite finished your festive shopping, you will be pleased to learn there is still a little time to make sure everything arrives on time for December 25.

Amazon UK has revealed the timetable of exactly when you can place your last order with the company and still have something to wrap and place beneath the tree ready for your nearest and dearest on Christmas Day.

December 20 : orders placed with the Free Delivery option

: orders placed with the Free Delivery option December 21 at 11:59pm : all items ordered with Standard Delivery

: all items ordered with Standard Delivery December 23 : any items eligible for One-Day Delivery

: any items eligible for One-Day Delivery December 24: postcodes that are able to use Same-Day (Evening Delivery) options

If you're looking for last-minute gift inspiration, then Amazon's Gift Finder is a good place to start.

Amazon says it will also continue to make Prime Now deliveries on Christmas Eve from 8am up until 11:59pm. The exception to this is Glasgow, where the service will run from 10am to 10pm, instead.

Prime Now is only available to those who subscribe to the Amazon Prime membership scheme. It delivers from early morning to late evening, seven days a week. Deliveries can be made within one hour in some eligible postcodes for an additional fee, while two-hour delivery windows are available at no extra cost as long as your shopping basket hits the £40 minimum order.

Prime Membership costs £79 a year, or £7.99 a month in the UK, or $119 a year, $12.99 a month, in the United States. For that price, you'll get unlimited one-day delivery on all orders, access to Prime Video, Prime Now, the Prime Reading library of novels and magazines, Prime Wardrobe "try before you buy" service, Prime Music, and access to order household essentials via Amazon Pantry.

However, Amazon offers shoppers the chance to trial Prime membership service for 30 days – just enough time to take advantage of the benefits of being a Prime member for the last minute Christmas shopping rush.

Not only that, but you'll also get early access to Boxing Day deals, as well as a full month of free one-day Amazon deliveries, plus the chance to watch The Grand Tour, The Man In The High Castle, and other Prime video shows, as well as all the other benefits that members enjoy.

If you're currently a student, you can benefit from a bumper six-month free Prime membership trial. After that, should you decide not to cancel, then Prime Student will cost you just £39 a year, or £3.99 a month.