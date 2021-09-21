Amazon Echo devices, Ring cameras and new Kindle could all be announced next week

The countdown to holiday season has begun, and with it will come the latest crop of smart home devices. Amazon has announced that it’s holding a hardware event on September 28 and we expect that to include new versions of the Amazon Echo, Fire TV devices and Ring cameras, as well as a new Kindle Paperwhite.

Last year’s September Amazon event gave us a new Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Dot Kids Edition, plus the touchscreen-based Echo Show 10. There was also two new Fire TV Sticks, a range of car-based Ring devices, two new Eero mesh routers and the Luna cloud gaming service.

While there are no details yet on which of these will be updated this year, we can expect new models in the Echo and Echo Show ranges. While we have seen new Ring and Fire TV devices over the last few months, it’s possible there are still more to come.

Comparison table from Amazon Canada (Image credit: Good E Reader)

In addition to the Echo, Ring and Fire TV devices it seems we could also expect new Kindle devices. According to Good E Reader, the Amazon Canada site briefly showed a comparison chart that included two new Kindle Paperwhite models.

Based on the specs listed, the Kindle Paperwhite 5 and Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition will feature a new 6.8-inch 300ppi screen. One other notable improvement is that they will feature a total of 17 LED front lights, which is a huge increase on the 5 LEDs in the previous model and closer to the 25 LEDs of the Kindle Oasis. Like the Kindle Oasis, the Signature Edition will also offer self-adjusting light sensors but will also add wireless charging to the mix.

The prices are listed as CAD 149.99 ($117/£85) for the Paperwhite 5 and CAD 209.99 ($164/£120) for the Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition, which puts the Signature Edition at a halfway point between the Paperwhite and Oasis models.