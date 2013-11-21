The totally awesome Xbox and Xbox 360 games that every fan must play

Previous Next 1/9

Halo

Come on, everyone knows Halo. There aren't that many more iconic game characters than Master Chief – with his mirror like helmet, sturdy looking suit of armour and array of laser beaming weapons. The original Halo, released for the classic Xbox was a riveting mix of space FPS action, a decent story and even some driving, and it kept our hands stuck to those gamepads for probably to many hours. While the first one will always remembered, solely for kicking things off, the games that followed kept up the pace, and most importantly, kept us coming back for more. Except Halo Wars, let's forget about that.