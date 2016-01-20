The most exciting cars and concepts from the Detroit motor show 2016

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

The Detroit motor show, or the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) if you want to get petty, is not for the faint-hearted. Speak to any long-in-the-tooth auto-hack and they will attest to the disruptive snowstorms, sweaty show halls and distinct lack of glamour when it's finally time to hit the hay after filing reams of copy due to the awkward time difference.

Detroit may not be the car-making capital anymore but that doesn't mean it is no longer relevant. In fact, NAIAS is the first proper motor show of the calendar year and a great opportunity for manufacturers to kick-start t2016 in style.

Judging from the machines on display this week, the SUV shows no signs of abating but in amongst the 'Murican metal was a surprising amount of cool concepts and future tech.

Here's a rundown of the most exciting stuff, so crank up the Motown and get your fix of Motor City marvels.

