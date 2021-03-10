Razer Phone 2 vs Asus ROG Phone 3: which gaming phone is right for you?

Gaming continues to thrive on mobile, and most smartphones can run a whole host of games from the App Store and Google Play store. But what about when you want to play really challenging games that don’t make your phone melt in the process? You need a handset that’s built with high end mobile gaming in mind.

So, we’ve taken two of the top mobile devices in our best gaming phones buying guide – namely the Razer Phone 2 and the Asus ROG Phone 3 – and compared them in all the areas that count, including gaming performance, battery life and much more.

Both these phones are well rated and will definitely delight gamers, but each one won't be ideal for every gamer, as they have different needs, budgets and tastes. This Razer Phone 2 vs Asus ROG Phone 3 comparison feature is designed to help gamers see what both these handsets offer in greater detail, thereby making it easier for them to find the perfect gaming phone.

RAZER PHONE 2 VS ASUS ROG PHONE 3: DESIGN AND SCREEN

Razer knew it was onto a winner with the first Razer Phone, so in terms of core design the Razer Phone 2 is largely very similar to its predecessor (with large bezels in either side and speakers above and below the display) and that signature Razer logo lit with LGB lights on the its Gorilla Glass 5 enforced rear. Said 5.7-inch, 1440 x 2560 QHD display features enhanced brightness over the previous version, while its 120Hz refresh rate makes for very smooth gaming.

Asus don’t do things by half, so it’s fitting that the most recent instalment in its powerful ROG Phone range builds on the impressive specs and performance of the ROG Phone 2. From the supercar-esque cut-outs at the back of the device to the touch-sensitive shoulder buttons, this isn’t a smartphone that just so happens to run games – it’s been built with that specific function in mind. Asus has kept the same 6.59-inch Full HD Plus OLED screen for the ROG Phone 3, but it has bumped the refresh rate from 120Hz to 144Hz and bundled in HD10+ support for good measure.

RAZER PHONE 2 VS ASUS ROG PHONE 3: CAMERA AND BATTERY

The Razer Phone 2 comes with a set of 12MP f/1.8 and a 12MP f/2.6 rear cameras and an 8MP f/2.0 front camera are an overall improvement over the ones utilised in the previous iteration of the Razer Phone, and they make for a decent set of lenses. Battery-wise, the Razer Phone 2 boasts a 4,000mAH battery which should get you a full day of routine use and gaming, while its QuickCharge 4 feature ensures you can jump back into a gaming sesh without long charging times.

The ROG Phone 3 boasts three rear cameras in the form of a 64MP main camera backed up with a 5MP micro and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. In the front, Asus has included a decent 24MP camera for good measure. Of course, these cameras aren’t going to stack up against the clarity of a Samsung Galaxy S20, but its picture quality is still decent enough to satisfy anyone who isn’t looking for professional quality photos in between gaming sessions.

RAZER PHONE 2 VS ASUS ROG PHONE 3: GAMING PERFORMANCE

For what a near 18-month old design, the Razer Phone 2 runs very smoothly for those looking to leverage this as a dedicated mobile gaming device. Despite running a stock version of Android right out of the box, that decent Snapdragon 845 processor and 8GB of RAM make for a beefy combo, with the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty: Mobile running very smoothly. Its bright display and high refresh rate are great for twitchy online shooters, but its components can get very warm after prolonged use.

The ROG Phone 3 delivers slightly better performance overall thanks to its Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In terms of sheer benchmarks, it’s up there with the likes of the iPhone Pro Max, with zero slowdown and no lag, even when playing some of the most demanding mobile games on the market right now. You even get access to a mobile optimised version of Armoury Crate for extra game setting tinkering.

RAZER PHONE 2 VS ASUS ROG PHONE 3: OTHER SPECS AND FEATURES

While it might be weaker in some areas a traditional smartphone at this price range would usually excel in – namely its camera support – it does raise the bar in areas you might not expect. To support its bright and clear display, Razer has included two huge speakers at the top and bottom of the screen so when you flip the phone you’re getting a truly immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos really helping determine where other players are based on the sound of their movement.

The ROG Phone 3 has plenty of extra features to keep you entertained and interested, including a bespoke cooling system that utilises a 3D vapour chamber, a graphite film layer and more to keep those components from growing too hot during extended sessions of play. It also comes with the gesture-driven Air Triggers, which are a neat feature, but not too many games are utilising them right now so it’s not as impactful as it could be right now.

RAZER PHONE 2 VS ASUS ROG PHONE 3: PRICING AND VERDICT

Users looking to bag a still very decent Razer Phone 2 will benefit from the natural drop in price that comes with a longer time spent in the wild. So, you can look to pick up for between £299-399 / $400-500 depending on where you look. And while it doesn’t quite live up to the standards of more full-bodied smartphones, it does deliver a smooth and enjoyable mobile gaming experience for those that love to game on the go.

Much like the Razer Phone 2, the ROG Phone 3 has been for a little while now but it’s going to be a much larger investment, so expect to pay in the region of £750/$999. It’s a big price tag, but you’re getting arguably one of the best mobile gaming platforms in the world in a form factor that fits inside your pocket. The cooling system, high-end mobile components and sheer gaming performance make this a must-have for gamers who want to play with the best tech at their disposal.