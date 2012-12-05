By Michael Sawh
Cool Android and iPhone controlled gadgets to buy
Android and iPhone controlled toys to wreak havoc
Android and iPhone controlled toys to wreak havoc
The latest incarnation of the smartphone controlled spy tank looks like an Xbox 360 Slim on wheels and like the original can take photos but now adds the ability to shoot live video from its wide angle lens. Using the accelerometer from your smartphone to navigate, it's also equipped with a Stealth mode which turns on infrared night vision for surveillance missions in the dark and has a wireless range of up to 200ft.
Platforms: iOS and Android | Price: $149.99 | Brookstone
Taking things underwater the submersible can dive down to 150ft and equipped with LED lights and a camera can snap HD photos as well as live video which can be streamed back to your iPad, iPhone or Android device. The Hydroview is controlled via motion control from your mobile device and should give you three hours of play time out in the watery depths.
Platform: iOS | Price: £2,529.00 | Aquabotix
The app powered flying helicopter with an inbuilt-accelerometer supports iOS devices including the iPhone and iPad and boasts 5 super-bright LEDS on its front and is capable of recording when in flight. The free app download serves up a selection of control configurations so you have little excuse nosediving it into a tree or into a lake.
Platform: iOS and Android | Price: £34.99 | Griffin
For the truly Apple obsessed, the iBuggy is not only inspired by the iconic Apple smartphone but the Cupertino company has supplied the chip technology that enables iPhone and iPod owners the ability to control the the four-wheel buggy straight from their iOS device..
Platform: iOS | Price: £80 | Wow! Stuff
The smartphone- and tablet-controlled quadcopter has been given an overhaul, with version 2.0 being faster, stronger, stealthier and more fun than ever. The body has been reinforced and embellished with a front-facing 720p camera, which can record HD footage to your iOS or Android device. Far too good to waste on your kids…
Platform: iOS and Android | Price: £240 | Parrot
An ingenious, app-controlled ball for playing with/teasing your pets and/or particularly stupid siblings, the 4.3-inch LED-lit sphere hooks up to your smartphone via Bluetooth and can be controlled by a virtual stick or accelerometer to play a host of augmented reality based games that are available via a series of free apps.
Platforms: iOS and Android | Price: £99 | Firebox