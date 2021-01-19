Garmin Forerunner 245 vs Coros Pace 2: which is the best mid-range running watch?

Garmin Forerunner 245 vs Coros Pace 2: which is the best running watch for the price conscious athlete? Despite the abundance of cheap running watches on the market, Garmin is still considered the market leader and the benchmark when it comes to accuracy, app ecosystem and the number of different sport modes available on running watches.

However, in recent years, Coros has been at the heels of Garmin and followed the tried-and-tested approach of offering similar features than Garmin watches, but for a more reasonable price. The main beneficiaries of this rivalry are runners who enjoy both the increase in available running running watch options and also the subsequent drop in price, something watch manufacturers will have to do eventually in order to make their offerings more appealing to athletes around the world.

The best mid-range Garmin running watch for most runners is still the Garmin Forerunner 245, a capable running watch utilising many features of the higher-end Garmin Forerunner 745. On the other hand, the Coros Pace 2 offers extra long battery life and a brilliant screen at a friendlier price point. Is one better than the other?

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Forerunner 245 vs Coros Pace 2: the main differences

The Garmin Forerunner 245 comes in two versions: the Standard and Music Edition. Apart from the Music edition being able to store offline music on the watch, the two versions are pretty much identical. The Music Edition costs approx. 20% more than the standard edition. The Forerunner 245 has a pulse-oximeter sensor, tracks elevation and supports WiFi, unlike the Coros Pace 2. The Garmin also has more sport modes straight out of the nox, including elliptical training, stair stepping, indoor rowing and yoga.

The Coros Pace 2 has a lighter body than the Forerunner 245 and has a barometer and a gyroscope, none of which sensors can be found in the reinforced plastic body of the Forerunner 245. The battery life is waaaay longer than the Garmin (more on this below) and the Pace 2 also has a multi-sport – a.k.a. triathlon – mode that enables users to track multi-sport events as one continuous activity as opposed to three separate ones.

(Image credit: COROS)

Garmin Forerunner 245 vs Coros Pace 2: design

Physically, both versions of the Garmin Forerunner 245 are essentially identical. They sport Corning Gorilla Glass 3 lens and a 1.2" (30.4 mm) diameter sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. The Garmin weighs 38.5 grams, water-rated to 5 ATM and uses ‘industry-standard’ 20 mm quick-release straps (silicone bands included in the box). Much like all other Garmin watches, the Forerunner 245 hasn’t got a touch screen and uses a five-button navigation system instead.

Similarly, the Coros Pace 2 protects its display with Corning Gorilla Glass lens and has a 1.2” always-on memory LCD display with resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. The Pace is the lightest running watch on the market right now and weighs only 35 grams with the silicone band included. The Coros also uses industry-standard 20mm quick-release bands. The screen on the pace Pace 2 isn’t touch sensitive either and the watch uses a digital crown + button navigation configuration.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Forerunner 245 vs Coros Pace 2: battery life

The Garmin Forerunner 245 has an ‘up to’ seven days battery life in smartwatch mode – i.e. when the GPS is off – and will last between two charges for ‘up to’ 24 hours in GPS mode. That’s 24 hours of GPS tracking, mind, so no need to charge the watch every day if it’s only used for tracking a 30-minute jog in the afternoon. Considering a mix of moderate GPS tracking and smartwatch use, the Forerunner 245 will last for around 4-5 days between two charges.

On the other hand, the Coros Pace 2 is an absolute beast when it comes to battery life. The Pace 2 will last for almost three weeks in smartwatch mode (Coros claims it's 20 days), 30 hours in ‘full’ GPS mode and a whopping 60 hours UltraMax mode. In UltraMax mode, GPS is turned on for 30 seconds only in every two minutes and for the rest of the time, an algorithm calculates the distance travelled using the onboard sensors. Ideal for trail runners, ultramarathoners and people who really can't be bothered to charge the watch, like ever.

(Image credit: COROS)

Garmin Forerunner 245 vs Coros Pace 2: accuracy

Garmin is famous for always tweaking the sensors on its watches and this applies to the Garmin Forerunner 245 too. The sensors are accurate, for a wrist-wearable anyway. GPS signal is picked up quickly and the optical heart rate sensor gives accurate readings, especially in higher heart rate zones. The pulse-oximeter is so-so but the compass and the accelerometer are both fine when it comes to accuracy.

When tested, the Coros Pace 2 had some issues picking up the GPS signal – it required yours truly to stand in the middle of an open field – but once the watch holds onto the signal, it retains it steadily and reliably. The Pace 2 has six sensors (optical heart rate monitor, barometric altimeter, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope and thermometer) and they work with admirable accuracy.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Forerunner 245 vs Coros Pace 2: pricing and availability

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is available to buy at Garmin and at selected third party retailers for a recommended retail price of £249.99 / $299.99 / AUD $499.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is also available to buy at Garmin and at selected third party retailers for a recommended retail price of £299.99 / $349.99 / AUD $579.

The Coros Pace 2 is available to buy at Coros and at selected third party retailers for a recommended retail price of £179.99 / $199.99 / AUD $280.

Today's best running and triathlon watch deals