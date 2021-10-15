Chris Hemsworth shares his favourite smoothie recipes to fuel his workouts

Chris Hemsworth loves a good smoothie. And why wouldn't he? For someone as muscular as Chris, drinking smoothies throughout the day is an excellent way to consume enough calories and micro-and macronutrients on the go. Otherwise, he would have to sit at a table all day, chowing down on chicken breast, rice and broccoli.

Smoothies are ideal for people who want to gain weight naturally. Drinking calories feels less of an effort than eating the same amount, and using the right ingredients, you will be able to add loads of extra calories to your diet. Not to mention, smoothie recipes generally include fresh, raw ingredients, so you get more fibre and less processed food in your system.

Chris is the first to acknowledge that he's not the best smoothie chef and he often relies on the Centr team to come up with new recipes that he can try. The Centr App (here is my Centr App review) is a fitness-slash-wellbeing app headed up Chris' team of experts that includes Luke Zocchi, his PT, and Bobby Hanton, Chris' stunt double.

See below for Chris's top 5 favourite smoothies and some comments from the man himself. Have you got your protein shake blender (or kitchen blender) ready? Let's go!

(Image credit: Centr)

Breakfast: Almond and Blueberry Smoothie

1 1⁄2 cups (375ml) almond milk (or dairy alternative)

1⁄4 cup (30g) vanilla protein powder (or natural protein powder)

2 tbs rolled oats (or brown rice flakes or quinoa flakes if gluten free)

1 medium banana frozen

1⁄2 cup (80g) frozen blueberries

1 1⁄2 tbs almond butter (or other nut butter)

This breakfast smoothie has a lovely, balanced macronutrient profile and sets you up nicely for the day. It's roughly 470 calories and has around 30 grams of protein, 45 grams of carbs and 20 grams fats; breakfast of the champions!

"When Zocchi demands I get up early for a workout, this quick glass of goodness gives me the energy I need to out-perform him in every way", Chris says, "It also works for early morning set calls or surfing. But mostly for beating Zocchi."

(Image credit: Centr)

Vitamin boost: Chris' Infinite Smoothie

1 cup (160g) frozen mixed berries

2 tbs natural protein powder

2 tbs coconut flakes

1 tbs flaked almonds

1 tsp spirulina powder

1 tsp maca powder

1 tsp chia seeds

1⁄2 tsp ground turmeric

1 cup (40g) baby spinach leaves

1⁄2 Lebanese cucumber

2 cups (500ml) water

3-4 ice cubes

This is my personal favourite. Chris' Infinite smoothie has so much micronutrient goodness in it, it covers most of an average person's needs for the day. Leave those multivitamin tablets alone.

You'd be happy to hear that Chris dreamed up this recipe: "I know I said my team knows best when it comes to smoothies, but sometimes my messing around in the kitchen pays off", he adds.

(Image credit: Centr)

Snack: Banana and Peanut Butter Smoothie

1⁄2 cup (125ml) water

1 1⁄2 tbs vanilla protein powder (or natural protein powder)

1 tbs rolled oats (or brown rice flakes or quinoa flakes if gluten free)

2 tsp crunchy natural peanut butter (or other nut butter)

1 tsp honey (rice malt syrup or maple syrup)

1⁄2 tsp ground cinnamon

1⁄2 medium banana frozen

2-4 ice cubes

A snack indeed! This bad boy is super sweet thanks to the banana and the added honey, plus it has some good fats, courtesy of the peanut butter. Chris describes this shake as "Snack sized but powerful, just like Zocc!"

(Image credit: Centr)

Dessert: Chocolate and Avocado Smoothie

1 cup (250ml) almond milk (or dairy alternative)

1⁄2 cup (50g) vanilla protein powder (or natural protein powder)

1⁄3 cup (35g) rolled oats (or brown rice flakes or quinoa flakes if gluten free)

1 tsp cocoa powder (or cacao powder)

1⁄3 avocado

1 medium banana

4 ice cubes

Those not in the know might be put off by the addition of avocado in this recipe but trust me; this shake is delicious. It's sweet, creamy and full-bodied, just how a healthy dessert shake should be. "Still craving smoothies after dinner? This is my go-to when I'm bulking for a movie", Chris explains.



(Image credit: Centr)

Post-workout: Sergio’s Salted Caramel Smoothie

3⁄4 cup (200ml) milk, reduced fat (or dairy-free alternative)

1⁄4 cup (60ml) water

1⁄4 cup (30g) vanilla protein powder (or natural protein powder)

3 pitted medjool dates

10 whole almonds (roasted)

pinch salt

4-6 ice cubes

"Post-workout ice bath or an icy smoothie? I'll take option B every single time", says Chris with a smile, and I tend to agree: ice baths are the worst. I'd rather have this cold smoothie to help me recover from my workout, anytime.