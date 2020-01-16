Best walking trousers 2020: trek, ramble and hike in comfort

The best walking trousers provide a winning combination of breathable and/or weatherproof tech, comfort and flexibility. Together, they ensure that your legs as protected as possible when out walking, hiking or trekking.

You'll find the best men's and women's hiking trouser designs enable you to handle a variety of outdoor terrain without worrying about the damage to your clothing or the discomfort – for instance, soggy jean legs – that can add a literal dampener to your outdoor pursuits. Pair them with some wellies and your covered from mucky strolls in the country, too.

One of our favourite walking trousers even converts into walking shorts. This is good news for anyone who has a small budget (or wardrobe) yet wants to own a quality pair of hiking trousers and durable outdoors shorts. It also means one item of clothing will take you from spring/summer to autumn/winter without skipping a beat.

Best walking trousers: our expert pick

While any quick-drying walking trouser will let you explore the outdoors safely, there are times when bad weather rolls in, or the sun really starts beating down. During those kinds of scenarios, you’ll be glad you’ve got proper clothing on.

When it comes to the best walking trousers, the Arc'teryx Creston AR Pant is an excellent autumn/winter choice that’ll play nice in the summer months too. With a technical cut but everyday utility, these laugh in the face of UK weather as well as having a pocket for your car keys.

What are the different types of walking trousers?

Also known as trekking trousers, this type of active clothing can be split into sub-categories depending on the fabric they’re made from, the fit and the features.

Softshell walking trousers, for example, are commonly made from synthetic fabrics. They’re often windproof and rain-resistant, but not fully waterproof. You can buy them with a mesh or fleece lining, and wear them over base layer leggings in winter. People tend to wear softshell trousers during winter walking and hiking.

You can also buy hardshell walking trousers, which are hard-wearing and breathable, providing impressive protection from wind, rain and rough and tumble. These tend to be worn during winter, or in environments when you’re susceptible to harsh weather and need a sturdy extra outer layer over your base layers.

The best hikinh trousers are usually made from blended fabrics, and are suited to pursuits such as backpacking, hiking, trekking and robust outdoor walking where you’ll be encountering varying terrain and surroundings.

Common materials here include polyester or polyamide and cotton, which are used to construct trousers that are tough yet feel soft against the skin. You can buy walking trousers that are resistant to thorns, brambles and even mosquito bites, while any with a wax coating put in a good water-repellent performance.

Due to their lightweight design, walking trousers can be rolled up and stashed neatly away in backpacks, making them the ideal choice of lightweight clothing for backpacking holidays, hiking trips and general adventuring.

Choosing the best walking trousers for you

From walking trousers with zip off legs that convert longs to shorts in seconds, through to multi-pocket trousers that have a space for every outdoor gadget, this activewear hero is a game changer when it comes to trekking.

When browsing our list below, consider what weather and terrain you want to wear your trousers in. Also, think about how you want them to fit and how important style is to you, as well as how many pockets you need. For example, are you hoping a wealth of pockets will suffice in place of a backpack?

There’s also the question of breathability. Highly breathable hiking trousers are great for keeping you cool when trekking in hot weather or for long periods, but this isn't always necessary. We mention this feature in particular because it can increase the cost of trousers, so you might be spending more than you need to.

Fit and style are down to personal preference, but the majority of walking trousers are styled on the looser side—when striding in the wilds or clambering up hills, you want to feel as comfortable as possible. And remember, you can tighten up the belt fastening on your trousers, but you can't magically make them bigger.

Below we’ve rounded up the best walking trousers for men and for women, based on durability, performance and their ability to help you feel comfortable in the great outdoors.

The best walking trousers to buy right now

1. Arc'teryx Creston AR Walking Trousers The best walking trousers for cooler months Specifications Best for: All-round hill competence and style UPF: 50+ Material: 56% Nylon, 34% Polyester, 10% Elastane Pockets: 4 Reasons to buy + Understated cut + Comfort Today's Best Deals AU $99 View at Amazon

For the cooler months it’s important to have genuine all-rounder clothing, that’ll deal with the more challenging weather. The Creston AR Pant is a great example of fast-drying, breathable and relatively weather-resistant material, brushed on the inside for comfort and extra warmth.

An understated but ingeniously cut style (articulated knees and stretch gusset are present, but invisible) mean that your movement is not restricted on the hill too. Finally, a good range of storage is present, importantly a zippered thigh pocket that’s essential when wearing a rucksack, as waist pockets are sometimes hard to access due to the hipbelt.

The understated design but premium finish will serve you well for years to come, wherever and whenever you need them to. In short, these are well worth the investment.

2. Salomon Wayfarer Walking Trousers The best casual trekking trousers Specifications Best for: Casual walking UPF: 50+ Material: Four-way stretch material Pockets: 4 Reasons to buy + Loose fit + Flat seams for comfort Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Salomon Wayfarers are hard to not recommend. A tapered leg minimises material around the ankle - a godsend if you’re wearing crampons or cycling - as well as reducing the ability of the trousers to snag on passing rocks/branches. This minimalism extends to flattened seams throughout, as well as neat touches like reflective highlights that add safety without a weight penalty.

The four-way stretch fabric will flex rather than tear in most rough-and-tumble situations, as well as being pretty windproof, while a DWR coating will shrug off light rain and damp in general. In short, the Salomon Wayfarers may not be technical trousers, but they’ll do a fine job in most outdoor situations without breaking the bank.

3. Montane Ineo Pro Women’s Walking Trousers The best hiking trousers for women Specifications Best for: All-round comfort and multi-season use UPF: 50+ Material: Mala Stretch Pockets: 2 Reasons to buy + Weather-repellent + Comfortable Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Sometimes simplicity is best, and the Ineo trousers showcase that perfectly. Made from Mala Stretch fabric, these slim fit leg trousers not only offer comfort, durability and weather resistance, but also a practical, streamlined aspect that minimises snagging opportunities and weight.

That streamlining delivers a host of benefits, not only stopping trousers getting wet and muddy, but also keeping the hem out of the way when mountain biking, for example.

Mala Stretch is both wind resistant and water repellent, and comfortable next to the skin, while a pair of zippered hand pockets offer storage opportunities. In short, these are the type of trousers that will deliver the goods in most outdoor environments - from trekking to hiking, these have you covered.

4. Sherpa Khumbu Walking Trousers Tough, no-nonsense hiking trousers with all the trimmings Specifications Best for: All-round hill competence and style UPF: 50+ Material: 88% nylon / 12% elastane Pockets: 5 Reasons to buy + Robust and long lasting + Wallet friendly Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals AU $129.23 View at Amazon

Proper old-school materials give away the game here, a blend of cotton and nylon delivering durability and reliability for the long haul, with a touch of spandex for flexibility. There are solid design touches too, with a gusseted crotch and articulated knees providing plenty of movement over complex ground, as well as extra reinforcement around the hand pockets and back ankle panel.

In addition, the back of the waistband is seamless to prevent rucksacks from digging in, and the thigh pocket is not only the best place to keep a phone, but has been specifically designed to fit one. Nepal inspired trims soften the tone a little to make these perfect for all-season, all conditions outdoorsing - especially at the harsher end of the spectrum, where the durability here will pay dividends.

5. Mammut Pordoi SO Pants Durable enough to wear climbing as well as adventuring Specifications Best for: UK hillwalking in all weathers UPF: 50+ Material: Softshell, 86% polyamide, 14% elastane Pockets: 3 Reasons to buy + Weather resistant + Rugged Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Pordoi SO Pants won't be for everyone, but if the cut suits, these could be your go-to outdoor trousers for all seasons. Wind-defeating softshell will come in handy all year round, reasonable rain-deflection without wetting out or chafing, and slim cut around the ankles along with a gusseted zip will minimise flapping in hoolies.

Mammut has deployed a technology it calls Mammut Phase Weave, which minimises seams, as well as combining fabrics for the best performance, but without the bulk of layering.

As with the Arc’teryx Russet walking trousers, pockets here are positioned to avoid fouling a climbing harness, and Mammut has added a flat waistband to enhance all-day comfort under a harness or rucksack hipbelt.

6. Fjallraven Vidda Pro The best walking trousers for Bear Grylls wannabes Specifications Best for: Hardcore trekking UPF: n/a Material: Polyester & Cotton Pockets: 7 Reasons to buy + Durable + Fully waterproof Today's Best Deals AU $325.99 View at Amazon

The key selling point of Fjallraven's Vidda Pro trousers is the G-1000 Original fabric, which offers formidable protection against the elements. It makes this pair of hiking trousers a great choice for those engaging in more serious outdoor activities, like hiking in dense bush.

The Vidda Pro have also been designed with additional bum and knee support. That means slipping and sliding down banks, tripping over tree roots or scrambling around on your knees aren’t so much of a rip hazard.

There's a mammoth amount of pockets on these trousers too – seven in total! – all of which have their individual uses and can be securely stuffed with survival gadgets and supplies.

7. Jack Wolfskin Wicken Fen Trousers Smart-looking water-repellent softshells for day hikes and rambling Specifications Best for: Lightweight day hikes UPF: 40+ Material: FlexShield X-Lite UV Pockets: 3 Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These Wicken Fen trousers by Jack Wolfskin, released in collaboration with the National Trust, have been crafted from water-repellent and wind-resistant material, so should withstand impromptu showers whilst protecting your legs from biting winds.

They’re also breathable, helping you feel comfortable for longer when you’re pushing yourself on a trail, and have a decent amount of stretch. That’ll come in handy when hiking, where you’ll be needing a greater freedom of movement.

We also love how the material features a 100 per cent recycled membrane and 100 per cent PFC free fabrics, making the Wicken Fen an eco-friendly choice.

With some walking trousers there’s often a trade-off between technical performance and style. Thankfully, the Wicken Fen, available for both men and women, rock a plain yet smart design that won’t make your eyes bleed. Huge bonus: by buying a pair you’ll be helping the National Trust protect the natural world.

8. Berghaus Explorer Eco These rainproof walking trousers magically convert into shorts Specifications Best for: Comfort UPF: 50+ Material: Nylon Pockets: 5 Reasons to buy + Comfortable fit + Eco-friendly manufacture Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

For those times when comfort and durability takes precedence over everything else, you won’t get much better than the Berghaus Exporer Eco. These trousers have a generous fit and a non-elasticated waistband, so no digging into your flesh whenever you move or bend.

The design is minimalist, so they can be paired with pretty much any technical jacket, base layer or summery tee. Speaking of summer, you can zip these hiking trousers off at the knees, transforming them into shorts when you're exploring in hotter climes.

There are five pockets in total, with two designed purposefully for warming your hands during cold weather walks. Add to that the eco-friendly manufacturing process and you can be satisfied that you’re doing your bit for the environment, just like with the Jack Wolfskin's further up.

9. Kathmandu Federate Ideal travelling/trekking pants for big outdoor adventures Specifications Best for: travel trekkers UPF: 50+ Material: Polyester and Cotton Pockets: 6 Reasons to buy + Available in range of colours + Organic cotton Today's Best Deals AU $60 View at Amazon

The rather fetching Kathmandu Federate are not only highly comfortable slim-cut trekking trousers, they have a surprise up their leg... There's a hidden stash pocket, lined with an anti-RFID material, to keep your credit card and passport safe from both real-world and virtual attackers.

A close second in our best walking trousers buyer's guide, the lightweight and slim-cut Kathmandu Federate is arguably the ultimate trekker-traveller’s trouser. A water-repellent finish should keep you safe from passing showers, and a sustainable material construction adds a degree of environmental credibility.

10. Mountain Hardwear Chockstone Trousers Budget walking pants with more stretch than a yoga instructor Specifications Best for: Ease of movement UPF: 50 Material: Nylon & Elastane Pockets: 4 Reasons to buy + Great for multi terrains + Suitable for rock climbing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Looking for durable hiking trousers on a budget? Do you mostly do recreational walking? Then try the Mountain Hardwear Chockstone Trousers.

While they are waterproof and wind-resistant, the Chockstone's aren’t the most heavy duty design on the market and therefore work best on day walks rather than multi-day off-road adventures.

That said, for recreational walkers looking for more stretch than their normal trousers offer, these are a great middle weight option that will last a long time.

11. The North Face Women Venture 2 The best walking trousers designed especially for women Specifications Best for: Wet weather walks UPF: n/a Material: 100% polyamide Reasons to buy + Totally water and windproof + Elastic waist for extra comfort Today's Best Deals AU $96.14 View at Amazon

If you’re looking for stronger waterproofing than the Montane Terra Ridge can offer, we’d recommend the North Face Women’s Venture 2 walking trousers.

They offer maximum waterproof protection, including a seam-sealed shell and velcro ankle tabs to keep you dry right down to your hiking socks. As well as being waterproof, the fabric is windproof so you'll be fine on blustery, wet weather walks too.

The final word:

We’re fans of the Arc'teryx Creston AR Pant. These weather-proof walking trousers help you stay cool in the sun and dry in the rain, and manage to do it whilst looking pretty stylish. Wear them with hiking boots, walking shoes, or, if the sun is out, your favourite walking sandals (just ditch the socks first).

If your budget needs to cover both hiking trousers and durable outdoors shorts, you're in luck with the versatile Berghaus Explorer Eco. They zip off at the knees to be converted into shorts for summer walking and hiking trips.