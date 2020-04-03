The best Samsung phone: the top Samsung smartphones of 2020, ranked

Choosing the best Samsung phone for 2020 isn't all that easy, considering how many models are out there – but our comprehensive guide can help you out. We're going to explain in detail what you get (and what you don't) from most of the various Samsung handsets on the market today.

Samsung is probably most often associated with heavyweight flagship phones, but as we'll explore here, it also makes some rather good mid-range and budget models too. Whatever you're looking for from your next smartphone, there's probably a Samsung device to fit.

When it comes to finding the best Samsung smartphone for you, the process is the same as shopping for phones in general: you need to weigh up the size of the handset, what you get in terms of specs and performance, and of course the all-important price (the widgets on this page should help).

Finding the best Samsung phone

When it comes to smartphones, everyone's needs are different of course – some people want the best Samsung phone camera (something Samsung excels at, by the way), some people want the best Samsung phone on a budget, and so on. We've tried to cater for all those different needs below.

Samsung's One UI layer that it puts on top of Android continues to go from strength to strength as well. The bloat has been trimmed down, the interface is now much more intuitive, and it even has a few features that Google would do well to copy for its own Pixel phones.

Almost 1 in 5 phones sold worldwide is a Samsung one – that's almost as good as Apple's figures and way ahead of anyone else in the market besides the big two. And considering Samsung's phones are well built, powerful and stylish, it's no surprise either. Let's dive in and find the best Samsung phone for you.

These are the best Samsung phones

1. The best Samsung phone for most people: Samsung Galaxy S20 The sweet spot for Samsung's 2020 flagships Specifications Weight: 163g Dimensions: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.2 inches Resolution: 1440 x 3200 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4000mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 64MP f/2.0 + 12MP f/2.2 Front camera: 10MP f/2.2 + 10MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Solid price vs performance balance + Eye-catching specs list + The smallest Galaxy S20 phone AU $1,140 View at Ebay

Of the three flagship S20 phones that Samsung has unveiled in 2020, we reckon the standard S20 phone is the second best of the bunch when you weigh up specs against price. The extras you get with the S20 Plus aren't really worth the extra price for us, though your opinion may vary.

This is also the phone to go for if you're after the smallest Samsung Galaxy S20 phone – even though the screen is still a substantial 6.4 inches in size. Under the hood, like the other S20 models, you've got the very capable Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 CPU (depending on your region) running the show.

Okay, the phone's main camera isn't quite up to the level of the S20 Plus or the S20 Ultra, but we don't think you're going to notice too much, and the Galaxy S20 is still capable of taking some tremendous shots (and recording in 8K video, like the other models). Absolutely worth a spot on our best Samsung phone list.

2. The best premium Samsung phone: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra The best of the best in Samsung's line-up Specifications Weight: 222g Dimensions: 166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.9 inches Resolution: 1440 x 3200 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990 RAM: 12GB/16GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery: 5000mAh Rear camera: 108MP f/1.8 + 48MP f3.6 + 12MP f/2.2 + 0.3MP TOF Front camera: 40MP f/2.2 + 40MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Huge screen + Packed with power + Amazing camera AU $1,560 View at Ebay

We've certainly been impressed with what Samsung had to show off in its Unpacked 2020 event, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is simply the best handset that the manufacturer has ever rolled out... it's packed with power and functionality, and has quite an incredible camera that can reach up to 100x digital zoom.

The 6.9-inch display is a gorgeous one, and shows off everything from movies to photos with real punch. Add to that the hefty amounts of RAM and internal storage space that you can get fitted here, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra really catches the eye – as well as costing a serious amount of money of course.

It's the rear camera that's really the star of the show: a quad-lens model with a main sensor that goes all the way up to 108 megapixels. Your photos won't come out that size, but all those extra pixels mean high-quality photographs in just about every situation, including low light. The best Samsung phone.





3. The best budget Samsung phone: Samsung Galaxy S10e The best Samsung phone for saving some cash Specifications Weight: 150g Dimensions: 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 5.8 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2280 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 RAM: 6GB/8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery: 3100mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.5-2.4 + 16MP f/2.2 Front camera: 10MP f/1.9 Reasons to buy + More compact and pocket-friendly + The cheapest of the S10 phones AU $623 View at Dick Smith

The Samsung Galaxy S10e sits above some very big hitters in our list, and that's because it's still a very appealing package more than a year after its launch. For less money than the phones at the very top of our recommendations, you still get a snappy top-end processor inside and the slick Samsung software on board as well.

The dual-lens rear camera isn't quite as good as some others, and of course the 5.8-inch screen is smaller – but you might well see that as a positive not a negative. There aren't that many Galaxy phones with screens under 6 inches in size any more, and this is one of the best.

While the price isn't rock-bottom budget, we think it's the best bang-for-buck phone in the Samsung Galaxy range at the moment, and it doesn't compromise too much in terms of internal specs, camera quality or features. If you've got smaller pockets or hands, or you want to save some money on your upgrade, the S10e is well worth a look.



4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ The best Samsung phone with a stylus Specifications Weight: 196g Dimensions: 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.8 inches Resolution: 1440 x 3040 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9825 RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB/512GB Battery: 4300mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.5-2.4 + 12MP f/2.1 + 16MP f/2.2 + TOF camera Front camera: 10MP f/1.9 + 8MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + The S Pen is more useful than ever + A beautiful slab of glass AU $929 View at Kogan.com

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ remains a great phone even in the wake of the S20 launch. It comes with the S Pen accessory, and that huge 6.8-inch screen, and those high speed internal specs, and there's even a 5G version if you really want to push the boat out... it's a monster of a phone.

The phone simply oozes quality when you hold it in your hand, and this is a device that's going to last you many a year, if you've got the pockets or the bags to be able to cope with it. Up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1.5TB of storage space (with a microSD card)... it's smartphone royalty and then some.

Of course this doesn't come cheap, and not everyone wants such a huge screen, or a stylus, or such a big dent in their finances. If there's a complaint about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, it's that it's just too much phone to handle... and probably overkill for everyday tasks like checking email or browsing social media.





5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Still a fantastic, if pricey, Samsung phone Specifications Weight: 175g Dimensions: 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.4 inches Resolution: 1440 x 3040 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 RAM: 8GB/12GB Storage: 128GB/512GB/1TB Battery: 4100mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.5-2.4 + 12MP f/2.4 + 16MP f/2.2 Front camera: 10MP f/1.9 + 8MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Fantastic 6.4-inch QHD+ display + The best specs a phone can get AU $789 View at Kogan.com

We have the Galaxy S20 phones now of course, but a year on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus remains an attractive proposition: it offers stunning build quality, a superb 6.4-inch display, a high capacity battery, and a triple-lens rear camera that's going to get you great shots every time.

The only reason you wouldn't want to get the S10 Plus is if you don't like large screens or if you want to splash out on the S20. Otherwise, this is definitely one of the the best Samsung phones on the market in 2020, especially as prices start to drop in the wake of the S20 launch.

Unwrap and unbox the Galaxy S10 Plus and you certainly won't be disappointed with the look and finish of the phone – it's still going to last you a good few years, and is still going to turn a few heads whenever you pull it out.

6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus An outstanding Samsung phone for 2020 Specifications Weight: 186g Dimensions: 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.7 inches Resolution: 1440 x 3200 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4500mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 64MP f/2.0 + 12MP f/2.2 + 0.3MP TOF Front camera: 10MP f/2.2 + 10MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Top design, top specs + Spacious 6.7-inch screen + Very capable camera AU $1,160 View at Ebay

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus might be placed the lowest of the S20 handsets in our list, but we're still very much fans of the handset – it's just that other phones offer up slightly better value in terms of what you get for how much you pay. The main difference over the standard S20 is a bigger screen and an extra time-of-flight (depth) sensor on the rear camera (for blur effects and so on).

If you just take the Galaxy S20 Plus on its own, without any context at all, there's a lot to like – it takes fantastic photos, the screen and design look superb, and you'll struggle to find many better-specced Android phones during the whole of 2020.

The 6.7-inch screen is a hefty one, so make sure you really want a display this big before parting with your cash, if you decide that the Galaxy S20 Plus is the best Samsung phone for you. Considering the hardware packed inside, you're unlikely to be disappointed, and we're wondering just how Samsung will top it in 2021.

7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip The best Samsung foldable phone Specifications Weight: 183g Dimensions: 167.3 x 73.6 x 7.2mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.7 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2636 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 Plus RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB Battery: 3300mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 12MP f/2.2 Front camera: 10MP f/2.4 Reasons to buy + It folds + Very decent specs + Custom software AU $1,839 View at Ebay

The Galaxy Z Flip is going to really appeal to some people, and really put other people off – it all depends what you think of that foldable hinge in the middle, which makes the Galaxy Z Flip an innovative phone in 2020 at the very least. It's still early days for the handset, so we're hoping that it stands the test of time and that the hinge is truly durable.

Samsung hasn't skimped too much on specs here either – the Galaxy Z Flip comes with the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and 8GB of RAM, which should really be plenty for all the mobile phone tasks you want to do. It also has a few software tricks up its sleeve, with the ability to split the screen in half, top to bottom, if needed.

The foldable Galaxy Z Flip is undoubtedly a cool piece of technology, but is it worth the admittedly high asking price? That all depends on whether you want something that's practical or attention-grabbing. Still, we have to give Samsung high marks for persisting in trying to make the foldable phone market a viable proposition.



8. Samsung Galaxy A51 Budget class from Samsung Specifications Weight: 172g Dimensions: 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9 mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.5 inches Resolution: 1,080 x 2,400 pixels CPU: Exynos 9611 RAM: 4GB / 6GB / 8GB Storage: 64GB / 128GB Battery: 4,000mAh Rear camera: 48MP f/2.0 wide + 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 5MP f/2.4 macro + 5MP f/2.2 depth Front camera: 32MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Perfect for everyday phone use + Simple but stylish design AU $433.99 View at Ebay

If you're shopping down at the budget end of the market and are still interested in a smartphone, then we reckon the Galaxy A51 is one of the best options you can go for right now: shop around, and you should be able to pick this phone up for not very much at all (see the link above for the best deals currently on the web).

Of course you can't expect flagship-level specs at these lower price points, but the phone won't let you down in the performance, camera or battery departments, and it's also a really nicely designed phone – that 6.5-inch screen is one of the standouts, for example.

The phone comes rocking Android 10 and the latest One UI updates from Samsung, so in terms of software, it can do just about everything that the more expensive, flagship Galaxy phones can do as well. What you don't get are some of the extras like wireless charging and full waterproofing.





9. Samsung Galaxy S10 The best Samsung phone for a lot of people Specifications Weight: 157g Dimensions: 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.1 inches Resolution: 1440 x 3040 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB/512GB Battery: 3400mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.5-2.4 + 12MP f/2.4 + 16MP f/2.2 Front camera: 10MP f/1.9 Reasons to buy + Rocks some excellent specs + Excellent triple-lens rear camera AU $719 View at Kogan.com

It can be tricky to choose between the three Galaxy S phones from this year and the three Galaxy S phones from last year, but the S10 can still hold its own – weigh up the screen, the camera, and the price, and it's a phone that's still going to have a lot of admirers out there.

In our time with the Samsung Galaxy S10 we've been impressed by just about everything the phone has to offer: blazing fast speeds, a gorgeous-looking 6.1-inch screen with minimal bezels, the triple-lens rear camera, and more. You can't go wrong with this, and it's now more affordable than ever.

Remember this was very much a flagship phone last year, and not all that much has changed in 12 months (and you can still get updates to the latest Android software as well). This being Samsung, the fit and finish are superb as always.



10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 The slightly cheaper productivity powerhouse Specifications Weight: 168g Dimensions: 151 x 71.8 x 7.9mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.3 inches Resolution: 1440 x 2280 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9825 RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB Battery: 3500mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.5-2.4 + 12MP f/2.1 + 16MP f/2.2 Front camera: 10MP f/1.9 + 8MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Very versatile rear-facing camera + Packed with plenty of power AU $1,096 View at Dick Smith

If you like the look of the Galaxy Note series, and want to get that S Pen functionality, then consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 over the Note 10+ – it's smaller, and it's cheaper, and in return you get slightly inferior specs, a slightly less capable camera, and a slightly smaller battery (though battery life should end up being about the same).

We prefer the Note 10+, which is why it's higher in our list, as it just has more of everything: the standard Note 10 is just a bit too close to the Galaxy S phones to stand out as much. Still, it's a super-powerful, fantastic-looking phone, and it could be the best Samsung phone for some people.

Although we haven't given it its own entry here, it's worth considering the more affordable Galaxy Note 10 Lite as well: the Lite has a bigger screen and keeps the S Pen stylus, but also comes with slightly inferior internal specs and without useful features such as wireless charging.



11. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G 5G from Samsung without the price hike Specifications Weight: 206g Dimensions: 164.8 x 76.4 x 8.4mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.7 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6GB/8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4500mAh Rear camera: 48MP f/2.0 + 8MP f/2.2 + 5MP f/2.2 Front camera: 32MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Comes with 5G + Smart, powerful phone AU $666 View at Ebay

The Samsung A90 5G is the cheapest way to get 5G connectivity on a Samsung phone, and one of the cheapest ways to get 5G connectivity full stop... sure, it makes some compromises to get to a lower price point (no waterproofing, no wireless charging), but you might well consider the trade-offs to be worth it.

It's not exactly a budget phone either, but you do get that 5G and a top-of-the-range Snapdragon 855 processor here for your money. The 6.7-inch screen looks the part too, and the triple-lens camera on the back is not to be sneezed at either. One of the best mid-range Samsung phones.

With 5G now appearing in more parts of the country, it might be wise to make your next smartphone purchase one that's futureproofed – the coverage is only going to get better over time, and those download and upload speeds really have to be seen to be believed.



12. Samsung Galaxy A80 Good phones don't have to break the bank Specifications Weight: 220g Dimensions: 165.2 x 76.5 x 9.3mm OS: Android 9 Screen size: 6.7 inches Resolution: 1.080 x 2,400 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 730 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 3,700mAh Rear camera: 48MP f/2.0 + 8MP f/2.2 + TOF camera Front camera: 48MP f/2.0 + 8MP f/2.2 + TOF camera Reasons to buy + Generous 6.7-inch display + Plenty of phone for your money AU $611.88 View at Ebay

Samsung's mid-range phones continue to get better and better, with the Galaxy A80 a case in point – you get some very decent specs, a decent camera, and all for significantly less than you would have to shell out for something like the Galaxy S20 or the Galaxy Note 10.

The most eye-catching feature on the Galaxy A80 is the rotating camera: you slide up the back of the phone, and the rear camera spins around to become the front-facing one. It's a neat party trick if nothing else, and means your selfies are going to look as good as your other snaps.

Elsewhere the screen is as good as we've come to expect from Samsung, and the 3,700mAh of battery power should be enough to get you through the whole day and then some. Definitely worth considering as one of the best Samsung Galaxy phones of 2020 if you're limited in how much you can spend.