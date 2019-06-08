The best outdoor lights 2020: stylish exterior illumination for your abode

The best outdoor lights will transform your garden into a stylish and unique personal space that makes your home stand out from the crowd. They'll also enable you to be outdoors longer – over May's spring bank holidays, for instance – without the risk of tumbling into your herbaceous borders in the dark. Whether you’re looking to add extra lighting for better visibility after dark, or something purely decorative; we've got a range of options available to suit all styles.

Best outdoor lights: solar or wired?

The first thing about buying outdoor lights is that this is a case where paying more is advisable, unless you want to replace your lights every year. That's especially true of solar lights. For that reason, we suggest you make John Lewis your first port of call.

For most people, solar garden lights are best, but anything attached to the exterior of your house is probably better off being wired. We will now point out to you that legally speaking, this should be done by a qualified professional or you may find it impossible to sell your house, when the time comes.

As a more minor consequence, you might also electrocute someone, and they may die. Yes, we know wiring lights is extremely easy, but doing so outside your house is a lot more difficult, and the law is the law.

The best lights to brighten up the garden are wall-mounted lamps for smaller spaces, with string lights or fairy lights for further down the garden path. These can be kept up all year around. Another great option is to get a load of freestanding solar lanterns and leave them on tables, hanging from tree branches and, for more adventurous hosts, glued to your summer hat.

Spike lights are the classic choice for pitching in the garden to illuminate or highlight ponds and pathways. These are usually solar powered so ensure they get at least some sunlight during the day, so they can be useful at night.

The other classic option is buying more directional lights and using them to pick out a statement plant or statue.

Before purchasing any kind of outdoor lights, be sure to check they are suitably weatherproof and waterproof according to the area you plan to use them. Pond lighting requires very different levels of waterproofing to decorative garden lighting, for obvious reasons, and none of the mains-powered options here should be considered suitable.

The best outdoor lights, in order

1. John Lewis Flint Solar Glass Outdoor Light Best cheap outdoor lights Specifications Dimensions: H11xD11cm Number of bulbs: 1 Power supply: Solar Colour when lit: Warm white Reasons to buy + Look good, cost little + Easy to use + Rope handle for easy hanging Reasons to avoid - Not the last word in robustness Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

With a solar cell and LEDs that last for 20,000 hours, these cheap lanterns are easily placed on tables, shelves, the floor, or hung from trees or your washing line. Just don't tread on them or let them fall, or that will be that. At £12 a chuck, that doesn't seem too big a problem however.

The amount of light given off is more suited to building atmosphere than reading War and Peace, but they are also obviously very portable. You can easily leave them in a sunny part of the garden to charge up before distributing to darker corners as the sun sets and your guests arrive for this week's party, BBQ or Satanic ritual.

2. John Lewis Festoon Classy but slightly fragile string lights Specifications Dimensions: L950cm Number of bulbs: 10 Power supply: Mains Colour when lit: Warm white Reasons to buy + Attractive bulbs + Gives off a good light Reasons to avoid - Fragile bulbs cannot be replaced Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The more upmarket answer to #3, this John Lewis string has 10 clear LED bulbs that look great, give a warm light and last for 20,000 hours. The cable runs for 5m before the first bulb makes an appearance but it's worth noting that the power adaptor is intended to be kept indoors. Or to put it another way, you can't hang these more than 5m outside your door or window or wherever you are plugged in.

The bulbs are suitably chic, but they are glass and if you break them there are no replacements to be had, so be a little careful, huh? Also available as a multi-coloured

3. Nordlux Vejers Outdoor Wall Lantern Best wall-mounted garden/outdoor light Specifications Dimensions: H23x W22cm Number of bulbs: 1 Power supply: Mains Colour when lit: Warm white Reasons to buy + Smart looking + Bright Reasons to avoid - Tricky to install Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This swish looking outdoor wall lantern from John Lewis will save you fumbling for your keys in the dark of an evening. It aims to provides a warm but bright light which is ideal for placing by the front or back door or a gated entrance for better visibility as well as style.

The industrial-style, black casing of this outdoor wall light make it ideal for modern homes and with its galvanised steel anti-rust coating, it promises to stand the test of time (and British weather). You should get an electrician to fit this light as it is mains powered.

4. John Lewis Strom Best outdoor light for wall lighting Specifications Dimensions: H16.4xW8.5xD9.3cm Number of bulbs: 2 Power supply: Mains Colour when lit: White Reasons to buy + Metallic finish in copper, silver or black + Robust Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Available in still-reasonably-on-trend copper, as well as steely silver and black, this up and down wall light has a very modern look, and puts out a decent amount of illumination via two standard, replaceable LED bulbs.

With the beams shooting up and down rather than radiating outwards, the Strom does throw less 'useful' light than the Nordlux Vejers above, but it's a very chic option that should also weather interestingly over time.

5. Wickes LED White Deck Lights Best outdoor lights for your decking Specifications Dimensions: W4.5xL4.5cm Number of bulbs: various Power supply: Mains Colour when lit: White Reasons to buy + Weatherproof + Bright Reasons to avoid - Wiring required Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Dull decking can make a garden look pretty drab. These white deck lights from Wickes aim to provide powerful spots of light in any decking type. The bright white glow emanates a strong and power amount of light per bulb and they come prepped with a fully sealed casing making them water jet proof.

They do require some tools to install so if you’re not a dab hand at DIY you may want to get a professional to fit them, and as they're wired you'll need an electrician too. They're so cheap to buy, that seems worth it – they'll add a real air of luxury to your garden.

6. The Solar Centre Lumify 300 Another excellent outdoor fairy-light set Specifications Dimensions: L320cm Number of bulbs: 300 Power supply: Solar Colour when lit: White Reasons to buy + Great for trees and adding atmosphere to patios + Solar convenience Reasons to avoid - Not hugely bright, of course Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Bring your trees to life and make it Christmas in July with this string of 300 softly glowing fairy lights.

Because they're powered from a detachable, solar-powered capacitor (which can also be topped up via USB), they're extremely easy to place. 8 lighting modes cater for everything from sedate glow to nightmarish rave strobe, and there's a low-power winter mode, too.

7. Elise LED Black Spike Light Modern- 6W Best outdoor spotlight to illuminate your garden's features Specifications Dimensions: H39xD9.5xW15.5cm Number of bulbs: 1 Power supply: Mains Colour when lit: White Reasons to buy + Light up statement features of your garden + Pitch them anywhere Reasons to avoid - Obviously, directional rather than ambient light Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These modern, angled spot lights are the best outdoor lights on our list for shedding light on a garden centrepiece or water feature. The adjustable head of these spike lights mean that you can manipulate them to point at the perfect spot in your entrance way or garden space.

They're individually quite cheap, but to create a really good lighting effect you're likely to need to buy more than one, then position them from different angles to what you're trying to illuminate.