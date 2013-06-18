Nintendo Wii U: Best games to buy in 2013 and beyond

Previous Next 5/15

The Wonderful 101

Charming and typically creative oddity from Platinum Games, this has you controlling a group of mini superheroes who can be turned into collective weapons by drawing a variety of shapes on the touch screen a la Trine 2. You can recruit new heroes to your throng – and you'll need to when the collective has been decimated by a particularly tricky boss – and your powers are directly proportionate to how many you have in your number. It may baffle the mainstream, but it's a gamer's delight, with a depth and control subtlety that can only be admired. Thankfully, unlike most of Nintendo's roster which isn't out till Christmas or well into next year, this lands in August.

UK Release date: 23rd August, 2013 | Trailer: The Wonderful 101