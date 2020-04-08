The best Lego sets 2020: Star Wars, Technic, Harry Potter and loads more are perfect for self-isolation

There are few things in life as satisfying as putting together one of the best Lego sets. We've got the top picks here, from the Lego Star Wars series, to high-tech Lego Technics, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Architecture and Lego City.

Lego's really picked up recently as being great for mindfulness, especially when we're all stuck indoors for who knows how long. So while there are great Lego playsets for kids in our list, we've also focused on the best Lego sets for adults – projects that you can focus on building for a while to keep occupied, that then make for excellent display pieces to show off on your shelves.

From James Bond to NASA, Lego has managed to license some of the biggest names in the world and turn them into plastic brick form.

But it's not just movies, Lego loves everything from tech-fuelled robots, to theme park attractions, to architecture, so we've rounded up the ones that you'll want to splash out on this year. Don't worry, you can always say you got it for the kids.

These are the best Lego sets you can buy:

(Image credit: Lego Group)

1. Lego Ford Mustang - 10256 A stone-cold classic design with customisable features Reasons to buy + Beautiful recreation of a classic car + Detailed inside and out + Can swap out parts to make it your own Today's Best Deals AU $199 View at Mighty Ape

The iconic 1960s car gets a 1,471-piece Lego version that's one of the company's most enticing sets of all time. From the meaty front grille (complete with horse motif) to the barred rear lights, everything about it screams Steve McQueen levels of cool. The interior is detailed, plus there's a boot that opens, and you can see the detailed engine under the bonnet. Best of all, you can keep it road-ready, or swap in a super-charger, a duck-tail spoiler, beefier exhausts, and more.

Best Lego sets Friends Central Perk (Image credit: Lego Group)

2. Lego Friends Central Perk Could we BE any more excited? Reasons to buy + Perfect version of the set + Comes with all six friends Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This has been a smash hit for Lego since it came out, and will probably be one of the most popular sets this Christmas: it's a full recreation of the famous coffee shop from Friends, complete with every little touch you could hope for: the menu, the wall hangings, the muffin display, the carpet… and, delightfully, Lego has designed it to look like a TV show set, including supporting pillars and studio lights. Most importantly, it comes with all six friends, in lookalike versions that range from the fun (Rachel's and Monica's season 1 hairdos) to the uncanny (everything about Ross).

(Image credit: Lego Group)

3. Lego NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander - 10266 That's one medium build for man, one excellent set for your shelves Reasons to buy + Detailed, accurate features + Built to minifigure scale Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Made to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, this fantastic set was made with help from NASA to get the details (including the correct shade of gold) just right. It's a great-looking display piece, especially with the clever lunar surface, complete with craters and square footsteps for your figures. The lunar module itself has an inside with instruments, and the escape portion comes away for a return to orbit (or just to show off, more accurately).

Pieces: 1,087

Oh, and here's a little NASA bonus suggestion, because it's one of the best Lego sets of all: The Lego Idea NASA Apollo Saturn V Rocket. It's recently been retired, but there's still stock around for not outrageous prices – it originally sold for £110, and we've seen it selling for £150-£180. If you can get it for that price, we still thoroughly recommend it – it's an amazing recreation of the iconic rocket, and is over a metre long when fully built. Everything is to scale, too, so it comes with microfigure astronauts, a little moon landing diorama and a little successful splashdown diorama. It's utterly spectacular.

Today's best Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V deals LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn... Amazon Prime AU $399.99 View LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn... Amazon Prime AU $483.29 View

4. Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall - 75954 It’s a kind of magic Reasons to buy + Looks like the movies + Great collection minifigs Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals AU $149 View at Amazon

One the one hand, this is a fun playset for kids to mess around with minifigs (including, Harry, Hermione, Ron, Draco Malfoy, Dumbledore, Professor Quarrel and, for the first time ever, Hagrid) in recreations of Hogwarts’ iconic dining hall, as well as a potion room and moving staircase. On the other hand, the meticulous detail that makes it look just like the movie vision of Hogwarts’ grand exterior makes it an excellent collectible for fans of the series of any age. There are also other great Hogwarts sets that it connects with to form a bigger castle.

Pieces: 878

If you're a serious Harry Potter fan, though, the above won't be quite true enough to the books/movies. What you need is the epic Hogwarts Castle set, which is a recreation of the entire castle as it appears in the films to microfigure scale (and it comes with loads of microfigures), complete with some rooms around the back and Hagrid's Hut plus Whomping Willow. It's absolutely spectacular (and huge), and there's no better buy for hardcore fans.

Today's best Lego Hogwarts Castle deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

(Image credit: Lego Group)

5. Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty Give me your bricks, your instructions, your huddled pieces yearning to be built Reasons to buy + Ingenious Lego design of a landmark + Fun, yet grown-up showpiece Today's Best Deals AU $149 View at Amazon

We love this recreation of the Statue of Liberty, because it looks undeniably Lego-y and made of bricks, yet somehow the unmistakeable flow of the Statue's robe feels fully preserved, and the detail in the pedestal is astounding. It stands 44cm high when finished, with a subtle display plate underneath.

Pieces: 1,685

(Image credit: Lego Group)

6. Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer The longest Lego set ever is also one of the most spectacular Reasons to buy + Incredibly detailed set + Come with Leia's ship to scale + Huge project for the winter Today's Best Deals AU $1,099 View at Mighty Ape

At 1.1m long, this giant model is nearly as menacing as the original Star Destroyer was on-screen. It looks incredible – using the Lego studs to add surface texture, but also packing in a mind-blowing amount of specific detail, from laser cannons to engines to even a bay underneath that houses a TIE Fighter, ready to launch. Adorably, it also comes with a tiny Tantive IV ship that it can overshadow, remaking the opening of the first film. There's a stand underneath that is part of the internal skeleton structure that holds the ship together – make no mistake about what a beast this is, and how good (and satisfying) it looks in person. We've built it, and it's just awe-inspiring.

Pieces: 4,784

(Image credit: Lego Group)

7. Lego James Bond Aston Martin DB5 A design classic in stunning Lego form – and you can customise it Reasons to buy + Brilliant recreation of a classic + Working gadgets! + Detailed interior and engine Today's Best Deals AU $417.89 View at Amazon

As if a Lego Aston Martin DB5 isn’t cool enough on its own, this set lets you build Bond’s tricked-out model, complete with gadgets. Yes, once built, you can rotate the licence plate, raise the bullet-proof screen, pop out front machine guns and tyre-bursting blades from the wheels and eject unwelcome passengers, naturally. There’s even a detailed six-cylinder engine to view under the bonnet. At 24cm long when built, this is bog enough to be a showpiece without taking up tons of room.

Pieces: 1,295

8. Lego Architecture London Skyline - 21034 Rome wasn't built in a day, but you could probably manage this bit of London Reasons to buy + Nice little ornamental piece + Fun to build mini landmarks Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals AU $59.99 View at Amazon

We love these little Skyline sets, that let you build iconic buildings in adorable miniaturised form. This London set includes Nelson’s Column, the London Eye, the National Gallery, Big Ben and Tower Bridge. We’re also very partial to the New York, Tokyo and San Francisco skyline sets, if you want to start a city collection…

Pieces: 468

(Image credit: Lego Group)

9. Lego Creator Townhouse Toy Store - 31105 Three great little shops to build and play with Reasons to buy + Great-looking models + Three different build options Today's Best Deals AU $55 View at Amazon

The Lego Creator 3-in-1 series is, obviously, excellent value for money when it comes to giving kids (or adults) plenty of stuff to do. The main build from this set is a sweet little toy store, complete with rocket ride outside and tiny goods inside, plus a whole living area above the shop. Or you can build it into a cake shop plus workshop… or you can build it into a flower store!

Pieces: 554

(Image credit: Lego Group)

10. Lego Technic Land Rover Defender - 42110 An engineering classic, and the Defender wasn't a bad bit of design either Reasons to buy + A big, involved building projects + Full of engineering details + Accurate features Today's Best Deals AU $27.75 View at Kogan.com

This is not just a great-looking recreation of the Defender – it's also an hugely impressive Lego Technic engineering build. There's the moving in-line six-cylinder engine, there's the independent suspension for both axles, there's the most complex gearbox Lego has made so far with functional gearstick, there's the working winch, there's the folding seats… and it all fits into a model so accurate, it has specially made rims and emblems, plus the bodywork finished in the exact right colour.

Pieces: 2,573

11. Lego BOOST Creative Toolbox It's not just fun, it's eductional Reasons to buy + Educational + Number of games + Multiple models Today's Best Deals AU $277.43 View at Amazon

What you're looking at here isn't your standard Lego set, it's five different programable models, which are all educational and fun. The Boost Creative Toolbox works in partnership with an app, which not only brings your creations to life, but also introduces basic coding. The five models include Vernie the Robot, the M.T.R.4 (Multi-Tooled Rover 4), the Guitar4000, Frankie the Cat, and last but not least, the AutoBuilder - an automated production line that really builds miniature LEGO models!

Pieces: 847

12. Lego Creators Mighty Dinosaurs Three dino kits in one Reasons to buy + Affordable + Three kits in one Today's Best Deals AU $18 View at Amazon

This Dinosaur set is the best selling Lego set on Amazon. It's an attractive price, and is actually three sets in one. You have the option of creating a menacing T. rex, powerful Triceratops or a terrifying Pterodactyl. That's great VFM, if ever we saw it!

Number of pieces: 174





14. Lego Microscale Lego Brand Store - 40305 The meta option Reasons to buy + It's got tiny Lego made of Lego! + Will probably be a collector's item one day Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Yes, it’s a Lego Store made of Lego! Turn around the detailed storefront to find an open back with detail inside, including tiny Lego constructions and Lego blocks with stickers on to make them look like Lego product boxes. This is Lego-ception, and it’s an amazing gift for a big Lego fan.

Pieces: 362

• Buy from the Lego Store UK for £21.99

• Buy from the Lego Store US for $24.99

15. Lego Creator Volkswagen Beetle An old classic gets the brick treatment Reasons to buy + Great recreation + Full of detail + Hard to find Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals AU $273.99 View at Amazon

This Beetle, complete with beach gear, is a really impressive model. The authenticity stretches to being able to see the engine in the rear, having the spare tyre in the front, and you can fold the seats. It comes with a bunch of licence plates, so you pick the right one, and you can choose whether the stack up to surfboard and coolbox or not.

Pieces: 1,167

16. Lego City Fire Station - 60110 We're glad they put this one out Reasons to buy + Three vehicles + Three buildings + Loads to build Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals AU $90 View at Mighty Ape

A good-size Lego fire station (or police station, or hospital, all of which Lego still does) is a staple of childhood. This set features a fast-response car, helicopter and a full fire engine, complete with garages to house them in (and, more importantly, burst out of dramatically when the time comes). The central fire station part has a giant fire pole for the minifigs to slide down, and multiple floors, including bunk beds. There’s even a fire-laden hot dog stand for putting out, though three vehicles does seem overkill for that…

Pieces: 919

(Image credit: Lego Group)

17. Lego Star Wars Duel on Starkiller Base - 75236 This is the set you're looking for Reasons to buy + A mini battle to play out + Changing scenery Today's Best Deals AU $61.65 View at Amazon

Play through the final scenes of The Force Awakens with this mini set of Kylo Ren and Rey battling as the planet collapses. You get both characters and their lightsabers, on a little slice of scenery that opens up to reveal a fiery chasm, with a toppling tree.

Pieces: 191

(Image credit: Lego Group)

18. Lego Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay - 21322 A very cool set with a big dose of nostalgia Reasons to buy + Brilliant pirate den set + Also turns into classic pirate ship + So many memories Buy the Lego Idea Pirates of Barracuda Bay set from Lego.com for £179.99

If you, like so many people, have fond memories of the Lego Pirate sets from the late ’80s/early ’90s, this set inspired by them will be hard to resist. Its main build is of a ship that's been turned into an island outpost, packed full of ingenious details. It looks fantastic, and actually splits in two so you can see all the little touches (or just play with it). But it can also be built into a classic-style ship inspired by the 1989 Black Seas Barracuda ship set. It's an absolute blast to build, and is worth it for the return of the classic Lego shark alone.

Pieces: 2,545

(Image credit: Lego Group)

19. Lego 1989 Batmobile - 76139 Where will you get this wonderful toy? Reasons to buy + Incredible accurate model + Comes with excellent figures too Today's Best Deals AU $399 View at Mighty Ape

This Lego-ised version of Michael Keaton's Batmobile (AKA the best Batmobile) is remarkably movie-accurate, considering the real version has all kinds of flowing curves and Lego… does not. For Bat-fans, it's kind of an essential buy: not only does it give you a big project get stuck into, but it's an excellent showpiece at the end – it even comes with a little turntable so you can easily view it from all angles. We also love the minifig versions of Batman, Vicki Vale and the Joker it comes with – the Batman figure has a rubbery cowl and cape combo straight out of the movie.

Pieces: 3,306