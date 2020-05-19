Best IPL machine 2020: effective laser hair removal for men and women

Are you fed up of shaving and waxing unwanted body hair? You could just stop, and go au natural, or you could get an IPL machine, an essential tool for both men and women who are fed up with unwelcome hair.

Whether it’s getting your legs ready for two weeks in the sun or ridding your back of those hairs that you swear grow back bushier each time you shave, IPL machines are an easy and convenient solution to making sure your body remains hair-free.

While they won’t remove the hair for good, you can usually go a good month before a quick touch up is required.

Unless you go to a beauty salon for a professional laser hair removal, it's the longest-lasting method of hair removal out there, and, best of all, it can be done at home, it's more affordable, it's relatively pain-free, and the results are outstanding.

But what is IPL, we can hear you shouting? IPL stands for 'intense pulse light', and unlike laser machines, it uses different wavelengths to target pigment within the hair. Once the light reaches the pigment, it’s heated to a level which kills the growing cells, eradicating the hair.

Experts say that IPL machines aren’t as effective or as efficient as laser hair removal, but as handheld devices that you can conveniently use at home, they are far more accessible to the everyday person.

With popular brands such as Phillips, Braun and Remington all producing products for the IPL market, it’s far easier for people with busy lifestyles or limited bank accounts to invest in something that can be used whenever a schedule allows or can be purchased at a one-off price.

Brands won’t recommend that you use an IPL machine on delicate areas, whereas a laser machine in the hands of a professional could be used to de-hair more sensitive areas. Most IPL machines have a limited number of flashes before the lamp has to be replaced, too, with many offering 100,000-200,000 flashes.

IPL machines are best suited for people with fair skin and dark hair because of the clear difference in pigmentation, although devices designed for darker tones do exist.

Our list rounds up the best IPL machines from various retailers so you can discover the best one for your requirements.

Want to style your hair without damaging it? Try the Dyson AirWrap

Or dry it safely and quickly with the Dyson Supersonic

The best IPL machines you can buy today

1. Philips Lumea Prestige IPL A cordless IPL machine for easy hair removal Specifications Best for: All over treatment Cordless: Yes Use on: Body, face, bikini line, underarms Reasons to buy + 5 different light settings + 3 different attachments available Today's Best Deals AU $1,059 View at Amazon

The Philips Lumea Prestige is the brand's most powerful hair removal device, and is quite simply the best IPL machine on the market. It offers easy, pain-free at-home IPL, with a number of smart features which make it stand out from the rest.

For a start, it is the only Philips IPL machine that can be used wirelessly, as well as wired. We found that really useful if, for example, you want to IPL in front of a mirror but don't have a plug socket nearby.

The Prestige comes with three intelligent attachments which fit and adapt to deliver a tailored treatment program for each specific body part. There's an attachment for precise use on the upper lip, chin or jawline. The filter automatically adjusts the light treatment for gentle but effective use on sensitive skin. There's also an underarm and bikini filter, which is designed to treat stronger, thicker hair, as well as a body filter, which has a curved, contour-following design for fast treatment on large body areas like legs, arms and stomach.

Finally, it's the only Philips IPL machine with the SmartSkin sensor. This scans your skin type and automatically selects one of the five light energy settings.

It should be used twice weekly for 3 to 4 weeks until skin is smooth and hair-free, then a top-up every 4 to 8 weeks is required. It leaves plenty of time for you to enjoy your hair-free skin, ideal for summer.

Find the best Philips Lumea Prestige deals

2. Braun 5001 Silk-Expert IPL An auto-adapting IPL machine for safe and effective hair removal treatment Specifications Best for: Permanent removal Cordless: No Use on: Body, face, bikini, underarm Reasons to buy + Always receive the right level of light + Permanent visible hair removal Reasons to avoid - Not wireless Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re worried about using the right setting for your skin, this IPL machine features sensor technology to ensure the correct intensity. Working beneath the skin, after enough sessions and the occasional top-up, you can break the cycle of hair regrowth by preventing unwanted hair from ever reaching the skin surface - great if you’re looking for a more permanent solution.

As with our second product, you can benefit from a glide option, which means easy and convenient hair removal for larger areas, such as legs and arms. You can also choose between normal, gentle and extra gentle modes to target more sensitive areas, such as the bikini line or underarms.

(Image credit: Bosidin)

3. BoSidin Permanent Hair Removal Device A super-stylish IPL / Laser machine from BoSidin Specifications Best for: Instagram stars Cordless: No Use on: Face, legs, underarms, bikini area, belly and arms Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Six modes + Backed by Stanford Research + Ergonomic Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This may just be the most Instagram-worthy IPL machine available to buy. It features six modes of customized skincare, each of which is designed to precisely target a different area of the body, as well as the latest generation of Optimal Pulse Technology, which maximizes the benefits of both laser and IPL technology with a perfect blend of energy level and wavelength.

While older IPL treatments emit light at one single, high-powered frequency, BoSidin's devices continuously emit gentle pulses of light throughout the thermal relaxation period. This causes heat to build up at the root, powerfully and effectively suppressing hair regrowth while minimising injury to adjacent tissue.

Dynamic cooling creates a cooling sensation as pulsed light is emitted onto the skin, ensuring that hair removal is completely painless, and can be used safely in even the most sensitive areas.

Other great features include a 180-degree rotating head, high-quality design, and promises to also reduce wrinkles, blemishes and create firmer, brighter skin.

(Image credit: Philips)

4. Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Another great IPL machine from Philips Specifications Best for: Philips on a budget Cordless: No Use on: Body, face, bikini line, underarms Reasons to buy + Great IPL machine + Different attachments + Reliable brand Reasons to avoid - Can't be used wirelessly - No automatic settings Today's Best Deals AU $379 View at Shaver Shop

The Philips Lumea Advanced is another excellent IPL machine from Philips. It's similar to the range-topping Prestige, but doesn't have the automatic skin sensor, and can't be used wirelessly. It does, however, feature a skin tone sensor (which tells you which setting to use) and three attachments for the body, bikini area, and face. You won't be disappointed with this model, although, if you're looking for the best of the best, you'll want to spend a little more money on the Prestige.

(Image credit: Philips)

5. Philips Lumea Essential IPL The entry-level IPL machine from the market-leading brand Specifications Best for: Small areas Cordless: No USe on: Legs, underarm, belly and arms Reasons to buy + Great brand + Reliable + Ideal for smaller areas Reasons to avoid - Small - Not the most comfortable to use Today's Best Deals AU $349 View at Kogan.com

The Philips Lumea Essential is the most compact IPL device from Philips – it's also the most affordable. It features a corded design, and is intended to be used on the body and face. It features a skin tone sensor and five skin tone settings (which must be selected manually). It's great if you're not fully sold on the IPL-lifestyle and don't want to spend big bucks on the Philips Lumea Prestige.

6. SmoothSkin Bare IPL Hair Removal Device A glide mode and stamp mode makes this IPL machine the best for large and small areas Specifications Best for: Convenience Cordless: No Use on: Body, face, bikini line, underarms Reasons to buy + Quick and easy to use + Features a glide mode for continuous flashes Reasons to avoid - No variation in light settings Today's Best Deals AU $279 View at Shaver Shop

Using an IPL machine can be time-consuming, but thanks to the glide mode on this machine, you can hold down the activation button and just move it up and down the skin - perfect for dealing with legs and arms quickly and efficiently. Alternatively, there’s a stamp mode, which requires placing the skin on the device for each flash - this mode has been designed for delicate areas, such as the bikini line, where accuracy is key.

With a black and gold aesthetic, this machine is just as stylish but much cheaper than our first pick. While it doesn’t offer varied light settings, it’ll only flash if your skin tone is suitable, so you don’t damage pigment.

7. Remington IPL6750 i-Light Prestige Hair Removal Device Remington promise professional results and permanent hair reduction Specifications Best for: Professional results Cordless: No Use on: Body, face, bikini, underarm Reasons to buy + Five light speeds + Permanently reduce hair loss Reasons to avoid - Only 150,000 flashes before light replacement Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

With 5 speeds to choose from, you can ensure that sensitive areas only receive a low amount of light, while main body areas receive more. Remington recommends that beginners use a lower light level at first, just so their skin gets used to the sensation; they can then work their way up to stronger light intensities once they feel comfortable.

Used to permanently reduce unwanted hairs, this machine is almost as effective as our third pick however, the bulb is only capable of 150,000 flashes rather than 300,000, which could explain the significant difference in RRP.

8. Tria Hair Removal Laser Precision A slim, lightweight machine perfect for those hard to reach areas Specifications Best for: Speedy hair removal Cordless: No Use on: Body, face, bikini, underarm Reasons to buy + Dermatologist preferred technology + Designed for precision and hard to reach places Reasons to avoid - Battery life is fairly short Today's Best Deals AU $369 View at Amazon

This small and lightweight device has been designed with ease of use in mind. It’s battery-powered so you don’t have to tackle any wires while using it and thanks to its size, sensitive areas should be easy to cover.

As with our Braun pick, this machine aims to stop hair-regrowth after continued use, so you shouldn’t have to worry about shaving or waxing again. Users seem to report quick results, although it lacks the variation in light strength settings that other IPL machines seem to offer.

Liked this?