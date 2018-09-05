Best Huawei phone: all the phones Huawei currently sells, ranked

In a few short years, Huawei has gone from a smartphone maker that was hardly heard about outside China, to one of the main players across the world – thanks in no small part to a series of excellent phones that have helped to push its profile in Europe and the US.

In fact there are now so many Huawei phones available (with more on the way ) that it can be tricky working out which handset is right for your next purchase. Here are all the key phones in the Huawei range on sale at the moment, and their various specs and features.

Read more: Huawei Mate X review (early verdict): a 5G folding phone pioneer

Huawei P20 Pro

1. Huawei P20 Pro King of the Huawei castle Specifications Weight: 180g Dimensions: 155 x 73.9 x 7.8mm OS: Android 8.1 Screen size: 6.1 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2240 pixels CPU: Kirin 970 RAM: 6/8GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4000mAh Rear camera: 40MP f/1.8 + 20MP f/1.6 + 8MP f/2.4 Front camera: 24MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Plenty of power and style + Triple-lens rear camera Reasons to avoid - 1080p screen resolution AU $675 View at Ebay

The phone that introduced the triple lens camera to the world, the Huawei P20 Pro also brings with it great looks, long battery life, and plenty of performance power under the hood. It's undoubtedly the best phone that Huawei has ever made to date, and is a flagship you should definitely consider for your next handset – if you can afford it.

The 6.1-inch OLED screen is clear and spacious, the triple-lens camera is capable of some very impressive effects (and features smart auto-settings), and the phone feels very comfortable in the hand. Bezels have been largely banished from the front , although there is still a bottom chin with a fingerprint sensor that doubles up as a navigation control.

Huawei P20

2. Huawei P20 A decent runner-up Specifications Weight: 165g Dimensions: 149.1 x 70.8 x 7.7mm OS: Android 8.1 Screen size: 5.8 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2240 pixels CPU: Kirin 970 RAM: 4GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 3400mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 20MP f/1.6 Front camera: 24MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Takes some excellent photos + Nicely refined design Reasons to avoid - Sticks with 4GB of RAM AU $349 View at MobileCiti Online

If you're not taken by the Pro (or can't afford it), what about the standard Huawei P20 ? It doesn't have the triple-lens camera of its sibling, but it does have the same refined looks as well as plenty of power behind the scenes (the processor is the same as the P20 Pro). As an added bonus, it's cheaper too of course – so your bank account won't take as big a hit.

The P20 is also more pocket-friendly than the P20 Pro, coming in smaller (with a 5.8-inch screen), thinner, and lighter. The dual-lens camera is still capable of some very good results even without that extra sensor, and while the battery isn't as big as on the P20 Pro, the smaller screen should help balance that out. A very good 2018 flagship from Huawei.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

3. Huawei Mate 10 Pro The big phone from 2017 Specifications Weight: 178g Dimensions: 154.2 x 74.5 x 7.9mm OS: Android 8.0 Screen size: 6.0 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2160 pixels CPU: Kirin 970 RAM: 4/6GB Storage: 64/128GB Battery: 4000mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.6 + 20MP f/1.6 Front camera: 8MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Well-crafted flagship handset + Impressive battery life Reasons to avoid - About to be replaced AU $465 View at Ebay

Until the Huawei Mate 20 gets here, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is the best of the Huawei Mates: phones that tend to have bigger screens than the other Huawei flagships, and usually some spec improvements and some extra features too. Remember this is older than the P20 and P20 Pro, though it does have the same CPU in the form of the Kirin 970.

You get a nice big screen, some nice small bezels, and rather attractive design (check out the camera stylings on the back). In short, this should be more than enough phone for most people – it runs speedily, it has a recent version of Android installed, it takes some quality photos, and the large 4,000mAh battery can last for almost two days of normal use.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

4. Huawei Mate 20 Lite Huawei's most recent phone Specifications Weight: 172g Dimensions: 158.3 x 75.3 x 7.6mm OS: Android 8.1 Screen size: 6.3 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels CPU: Kirin 710 RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB Battery: 3750mAh Rear camera: 20MP f/1.8 + 2MP Front camera: 24MP + 2MP Reasons to buy + Two dual-lens cameras + Large, tall LCD display Reasons to avoid - It's not the Mate 20 Check Amazon

The first of the Mate 20 phones to break cover, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite brings with it a nice big screen and some decent specs, though this is more of a mid-ranger than a flagship (the Kirin 710 processor is the giveaway). It doesn't have the power of the top-end Huawei phones but then it doesn't cost as much either, so will appeal to those looking for value.

It should also appeal to the selfie shooters, with dual-lens cameras front and back – Huawei can usually be relied upon to get mobile photography right, so we're looking forward to seeing what the Mate 20 Lite can do. We're also looking forward to the Mate 20 itself, which should be along in the not-to-distant future with a better set of specs.

Huawei P20 Lite

5. Huawei P20 Lite Not quite the power of the P20 Specifications Weight: 145g Dimensions: 148.6 x 71.2 x 7.4mm OS: Android 8.0 Screen size: 5.84 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2280 pixels CPU: Kirin 659 RAM: 4GB Storage: 32/64/128GB Battery: 3000mAh Rear camera: 16MP f/2.2 + 2MP Front camera: 16MP f/2.2 + 24MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Attractive thin-bezel design + High-quality selfie cam Reasons to avoid - Average internal specs Check Amazon

Huawei released three P20 phones earlier this year, you might remember, and while there's nothing specifically wrong with the P20 Lite, it's the least powerful of the triplet. The dual-lens rear camera is nothing to write home about, though it does have a high-res front-facing camera to make sure your selfies are always looking as best as they can be,

Elsewhere the middling specs are reflected in the middling price you can expect to pay for this handset – if you want a phone that looks pretty stylish and performs adequately then it's worth putting on your shortlist. The bezels are pleasingly thin, and the screen is sharp and bright, but we'd say the other phones on this list are going to be a better option.

Huawei P10 Plus

6. Huawei P10 Plus The best Huawei had to offer in 2017 Specifications Weight: 165g Dimensions: 153.5 x 74.2 x 7mm OS: Android 7.0 Screen size: 5.5 inches Resolution: 1440 x 2560 pixels CPU: Kirin 960 RAM: 4/6GB Storage: 64/128GB Battery: 3750mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 20MP f/1.8 Front camera: 8MP f/1.9 Reasons to buy + Top-quality camera performance + Compact, high-resolution screen Reasons to avoid - Design now looks a little dated AU $525 View at Amazon

It may be more than a year old now, but the Huawei P10 Plus still packs a punch, and if you can find it for a decent price online, then it'll still serve you very well. With a 5.5-inch display, it suits those who prefer smaller devices as well – though with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels, it's actually a lot sharper than the P20 flagships Huawei put out in 2018.

The Kirin 960 processor and 4/6GB of RAM ensures plenty of power under the hood, and though the phone originally came with Android 7.0, Huawei has since pushed out an Android 8.0 update. Meanwhile, while the dual-lens camera can't match the triple-lens shooter on the P20 Pro, it still holds up well against the flagship phones of this year.