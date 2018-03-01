Best Android games: our pick of the top games from Google Play

Previous Next 1/130

Best Android games

Listing the best Android games has never been harder. Android gaming has taken off in a big way, and there are now scores of amazing free and paid Android games to fill up your device.

With some of the best Android phones on the planet - such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, HTC 10 and the OnePlus 3 - packing serious processing firepower, there's never been a better time to hit up Google Play and enter a world of fantastic mobile gaming.

Whether you just want to kill time on your daily commute or get deep into something you'd previously have to buy a console for, this list is packed with all the best Android games you'd ever want. If you are planning on having a crack at Modern Combat 5 or Dungeon Hunter 5, we suggest picking up a Bluetooth controller. Ditching those on-screen controls is a welcome change and it increases that console experience even more.

Once you've got your fill of great games, make sure you check out our best Android apps feature, with the best free and paid for titles from Google Play.