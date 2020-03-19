The best 48, 49 and 50-inch TVs: cinematic 4K HDR TVs that don't take up the whole room

The best 48-inch, 49-inch and 50-inch TVs are where you can start to dip your toes into the wonderful world of big screen entertainment. These are still small enough for most UK living rooms and tight apartments the world over, but represent a big jump in area from the best 43-inch TVs, giving you a cinematic experience closer to what the world's very best TVs give you.

You'll see that our list of the best 50-inch TVs is dominated by 4K LCD panels, and you’ll currently need to move up to the best 55-inch TVs before you can buy an OLED TV – though that will change in 2020 with the arrival of 48-inch OLED sets, which we'll review as soon as we're able.

There tends to be a significant step up in image quality from 43-inch TVs with these bigger LCD panels, especially when it comes to HDR performance – bigger screens means more space for brighter backlighting, which means more dazzling colours, especially from panel tech such as QLED.

A bigger screen also means you get to see more of the detail that Ultra HD panels bring, and all our our picks are great at upscaling HD content to make the most of the extra pixels.

Our choices cover a range of prices, and we've made sure to say the particular areas where each of the TVs specialises, so you can pick a set that fits with your priorities perfectly.

Best 50-inch TV: Is this the right size for you?

While 43 inches remains the most popular screen size, a 50-inch 4K TV is perfect for today’s living spaces if you want some extra visual oomph. As homes have gone more open-plan, so the demand for a bigger screen you can see from a greater distance has increased. In general, a 49- or 50-inch Smart TV can be comfortably viewed from 10 feet away or more.

Best 50-inch TV: What to look for

At this screen size you should be looking for 50-inch LCD TVs that are fully-specified. That means you can expect a direct LED backlight and local dimming, which will give you more vibrant colours and brighter highlights plus greater contrast for dark scenes in moves.

To really elevate those parts of movies, you'll also want extensive HDR format support – particularly Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Here in 2020, we're also looking for AI-enhanced image processing, which improves the ability to upscale from SD or HD to fill the 4K screen. And we expect Dolby Atmos support, comprehensive smart systems, and additional gaming features.

Best 50-inch TV: the list

(Image credit: Panasonic)

1. Panasonic TX-50GX800 The best 50-inch TV all-rounder Reasons to buy + Superb picture accuracy + Dolby Vision and HDR10+ + Dolby Atmos support Reasons to avoid - Smart system is basic Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

When it comes to performance and features, the Panasonic GX800 is the 50-inch 4K TV to beat. This model benefits from Panasonic’s extensive picture know-how to deliver breathtaking images of remarkable detail and accuracy.

The HCX processor gets the best out of every source using start-of-the-art upscaling and noise reduction, while the bright LCD panel and local dimming ensure a superior HDR performance. Best of all the GX800 supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, so you can enjoy both dynamic HDR formats.

The emphasis might be on picture quality, but Panasonic hasn’t forgotten the acoustics. The GX800 not only includes well-designed speakers with plenty of power, but delivers an immersive experience thanks to Dolby Atmos object-based audio.

The My Home Screen 4.0 smart platform is fairly basic, but it includes the main video streamers, along with Freeview Play, and also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. If you want add more apps, try one of the best 4K media streamers, which start from around £35.

Throw an attractive design and equally attractive price into this TV's mix, and you’ve got the best-value 50-inch HDR TV.

(Image credit: LG)

2. LG 49SM8500 The best 50-inch TV for smart features Reasons to buy + Impressive picture quality + Dolby Vision and Atmos + AI-enhanced processor + Awesome smart platform Reasons to avoid - No HDR10+ support Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The LG SM85 is a great example of an all-round 50-inch 4K TV, even if the screen size is actually 49 inches. It uses LG’s NanoCell technology, which basically means its an LCD TV with an LED backlight that’s capable of more colours and brighter images.

It also includes the AI-enhanced α7 processor, which is designed to upscale lower resolution content, resulting in cleaner and more detailed images. This 50-inch HDR TV also includes Dolby Vision, although as with all of LG’s TVs, HDR10+ is absent – the latter is the less common of the two advanced HDR formats (mainly used by Amazon Prime Video), so we can live with that.

The SM85 boasts a decent sound system and support for Dolby Atmos immersive audio, but it’s the smart platform that really impresses. Built around the ground-breaking webOS operating system, it’s responsive, intuitive, and a fully-function smart assistant thanks to built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

A comprehensive set of video streamers that includes Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, Apple TV+, Disney+ and the UK catch-up services, makes the SM85 the smartest 50-inch TV you can buy.

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung QE49Q70R The best 50-inch TV for gaming Reasons to buy + Superb HDR performance + Comprehensive smart platform + Excellent gaming features Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision or Atmos Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Q70R represents the entry-point for experiencing the full potential of Samsung’s QLED range of TVs, with a 49-inch 4K panel that has a direct backlight and local dimming. As a result, HDR is especially impressive, with beautiful colours, plenty of shadow detail and dazzling specular highlights.

Once you include the Quantum Processor with its AI-enhanced upscaling and image processing, you have a 50-inch HDR TV that can deliver an impressive picture regardless of what you’re watching.

The Q70R includes Samsung’s full smart system, which means Ambient Mode, easy setup using the SmartThings app, and the ability to work with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. There’s also a comprehensive set of video streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, Apple TV+, Disney+, and the UK catch-up services.

The Q70R is also the best 50-inch 4K TV for gamers, with a host of features including a very low input lag, enhancement features and support for variable refresh rates and auto low-latency mode, both of which will feature on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

(Image credit: Philips)

4. Philips 50PUS6814 The best 50-inch TV for HDR Reasons to buy + Dolby Vision and HDR10+ + Dolby Atmos support + Ambilight is great Reasons to avoid - Smart system is basic Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Philips 6814 is one of the best 50-inch 4K TVs when it comes to HDR, and runs a close second to the Panasonic GX800 in terms of performance and features. This LCD TV uses an LED backlight, and includes Philips’ excellent image processing to deliver a superior picture with SDR and HDR content.

However it’s the 6814’s performance with the latter that makes it the best 50-inch HDR TV, with support for every version, including HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The 6814 also includes Dolby Atmos decoding, and uses processing to deliver a more immersive sonic experience.

It isn’t an Android TV, but instead uses Philips’ Saphi operating system, which is responsive and intuitive, if rather limited. Again, though, you can add a Roku Streaming Stick+ or one of the other best 4K media streamers for a small outlay.

There’s a host of picture settings, including an effective game mode to reduce lag. And as you’d expect from Philips there’s Ambilight to make your whole viewing experience more immersive. Ultimately the 6814 is a well-designed, well-specified and competitively priced 50-inch Smart TV.

(Image credit: Sony)

5. Sony KD-49XG9005 The best 50-inch TV for sport Reasons to buy + Excellent image processing + Dolby Vision support + Great smart features Reasons to avoid - No HDR10+ support - No Dolby Atmos Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Sony XG90 sits near the top of the company’s LCD line-up, and as result its delivers an impressive performance for a 50-inch 4K TV. The 49-inch panel benefits from a direct full-array LED backlight with local dimming, and there’s a host of image processing features.

These include Sony’s X1 Extreme 4K processor, X-tended Dynamic Range PRO enhancements for a better HDR experience with deeper blacks and brighter highlights, and X-Motion Clarity for smoother and clearer motion.

The XG90 is the ideal 50-inch smart TV for sports fans. The images are bright, detailed and colourful, while the exceptional motion handling means you won’t miss any of the action. There’s also a low input lag, allowing gamers to enjoy marathon sessions that are immersive and engaging.

The Android TV operating system includes Google Assistant built-in, but also works with Amazon Alexa, and while the choice of streaming services isn’t as comprehensive as LG or Samsung, the XG90 remains a great 50-inch smart TV.