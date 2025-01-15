You only need two dumbbells and this 30-minute workout to grow your glutes at home

It doesn’t matter whether want to grow a bigger booty or not, glute exercises should be part of any well-rounded strength training program. Our glutes are the largest muscle group in our body and are responsible for helping us move more efficiently by keeping our body upright and stable during everyday activities and workouts. If you’ve not given yours any TLC in a while, then this dumbbell-only workout will leave them feeling stronger in 30 minutes.
Focusing on glute exercises can also help reduce pain and keep us injury-free too. Research published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science reveals that glute strengthening exercises can help reduce lower back pain and even knee pain by stabilising the hip. Not to mention, they can help you run faster and provide power to other exercises, like squats and deadlifts. You even squeeze them during upper body exercises, like the bench press meaning, if they're not strong, you could be leaving serious gains on the table.
A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines)
A photo posted by on
What’s great about this workout from Sweat App Founder and Fitness Coach, Kayla Itsines, is that it includes a mixture of isolation and compound exercises. This means that as well as targeting just the glutes to help strengthen them and iron out any imbalances, you’ll also be targeting the other major lower body muscles, like the quads, hamstrings and calves, giving you a well-rounded lower body workout. Perform three rounds of the exercises below, resting for 45-90 seconds between each exercise and two to three minutes between rounds. Here’s the workout:
- Bulgarian split squat — 20 reps (10 per side)
- Goblet reverse lunge — 24 reps (12 per side)
- Goblet squat —15 reps
- Squat pulse — 20 reps
- Straight-leg deadlift — 15 reps
- Donkey kick — 30 reps (15 per side)
Remember, if you don't have any dumbbells you can always use a kettlebell, or if you don't have this grab a couple of heavy water bottles. Just make sure, if you are using bottles, that you take shorter rest times to increase the intensity of the workout. If, however, you struggle with squats and lunges, try this knee-friendly glute workout instead.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
New Samsung Galaxy S25 marketing images show all phones in close-up detail
New leak reveals more on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and standard models
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Research shows your should test your home for radon every 2 years – this tiny smart device will help you do it
Radon detection can save lives
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Build bigger arms in just 30 minutes with this 5-move dumbbell-only workout
It’ll leave the biceps and triceps popping!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
6 running mistakes beginners should avoid, according to an expert
If you want to avoid injury and improve your performance
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Skip the run — blast through calories with two dumbbells and this 20-minute HIIT workout
Chris Hemsworth’s trainer, Luke Zocchi, brings you a workout that’ll leave you feeling fitter and stronger
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
10 essential biceps exercises to sculpt stronger, bigger arms
Top-tier biceps exercises you should use for ultimate muscle gain
By Lucy Miller Published
-
Scrap long workouts — this 20-minute session helps build muscle and strength all over
Don’t want to head to the gym either? You can do this workout from the comfort of your home
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget long workouts – I tried Hugh Jackman’s trainer's two-move full-body workout
It left me feeling fitter and stronger, and all you need is a kettlebell
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I tried VR workouts on the Meta Quest 3S to see if they could get me fit for the new year – here’s what I think
Punching your way to fitness has never been so much fun
By Matt Kollat Published
-
You only need a rucksack and this 30-minute workout to boost full-body strength and fitness
It's also low-impact and easy on the joints
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Last updated