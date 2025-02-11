Forget tight hamstrings – yoga teacher recommends a 10-minute mobility routine for better posture

I'm really getting into mobility flows these days. It makes such a difference to start the day with some gentle exercising. Plus, sitting around all day in front of the computer feels less taxing on the body if you stretch beforehand, even if it's only 10 minutes.

"Make this mobility routine a part of your daily routine right after you wake up and get ready," says Tim the insructor in the video. "You'll start noticing improvements in your body’s movement with each passing day." I'm certainly ready to be improved, so let's get right into it!

How to do the workout

Do This Every Day! | 10 Min Full Body Morning Mobility Routine | Day 11 - YouTube Watch On

You begin the workout on your hands and knees, aligning your shoulder over your wrist as you step a foot to create a dynamic twist. With each inhalation, you extend one arm upward to open the chest, and with every exhalation, you deepen the stretch by lowering your elbow toward the floor.

Then, the routine transitions into lunges and downward dog poses to release the tension in the hamstrings, followed by plank, child’s pose, and cat-cow sequences to mobilise the spine while wide-legged stances and rolling movements engage the core and back.

Squats enhance knee and hamstring flexibility, ensuring every joint is prepared for the day’s challenges. A targeted hip opener in a 90/90 position works the external rotators, and a final minute of mindful breathing brings the session to a tranquil close.

Tips and equipment

You'll be doing a lot of floor work, so an exercise mat is a must. I used my Liforme Classic Yoga Mat (retailer link) as it's nice and grippy. I would also recommend using loose workout apparel. My current favourite workout top is Acid Running's Runner's Fate T-Shirt (retailer link); it's stretchy and ultra-comfortable.