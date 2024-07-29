Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' trainer shares 5 exercises you need to build superhero arms

Since Deadpool and Wolverine hit the cinema screens, everyone’s been searching for Ryan Reynold’s workout routine, which doesn’t come as a huge shock when an athletic-looking actor dons a Spandex suit for the best part of two hours.

The man who gets Reynold into superhero shape to fill out what he refers to as the “big red body condom” (aka Deadpool’s suit) is celebrity trainer Don Salidino, who’s been the Marvel star’s fitness coach for all three Deadpool movies.

In an Instagram post, the fitness trainer has revealed his top five tricep exercises so that you can build muscular arms that look like they're ready to take on the world. The exercises don't include tricep push-down either which, although is one of the most effective moves for adding size and strength to the arms, it can get a little boring when done on repeat.

For the exercises Saladino recommends, you'll need access to a pair of dumbbells, a weight bench, a cable machine, and a TRX suspension. Don't worry if you don't have access to all of these bits of equipment, as we don't recommend including all of them in your workout anyway, as it will smoke your triceps and won't leave much in the tank to train the rest of your upper body. Instead, pick two exercises to add alongside the rest of your push workout, your session where you train your chest and shoulders. Here are Saladino's five favourite tricep exercises:

Prone dumbbell tricep kickbacks

Close grip push-ups

Dumbbell cross-body tricep extensions

Suspension trainer tricep extension

Cable single-arm tricep extension (can also use dumbbells)

Alternatively, if you’re more team Wolverine, you can try the arm exercise Hugh Jackman used to build his massive biceps for the movie. If you’re looking to include more superhero-worthy workouts in your training though, then here’s an upper-body dumbbell workout from Thor, aka Chris Hemsworth, or a full-body dumbbell workou t from Tom Holland, aka Spider-man.