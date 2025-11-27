Under Armour’s Black Friday sale has 50% off performance kit – here are my top 5 picks
Save up to half price on running gear, base layers, trail tights and workout shoes
If your winter training kit has seen better days, Under Armour’s Black Friday sale is a great excuse to get it sorted.
Shop the Under Armour Black Friday Sale
The British fitness brand is running up to 50% off thousands of styles across clothing, trainers and accessories - from warm base layers and waterproof jackets to running shorts and hiking and workout shoes.
Whether you’re training indoors, hitting wet winter trails or just want some decent street-ready gear that also works in the gym, there’s a lot to go at. The discounts cover loads of UA’s techy fabrics too, including Armour Fleece, UA Storm water-repellent finishes, breathable HeatGear and performance pieces from the Halo and Launch Trail ranges.
Here are a few of my standout picks from the sale.
My top picks from the Under Armour Black Friday Sale
This is a waterproof running jacket made for grim winter miles. UA Storm tech and a bonded 2.5-layer waterproof fabric keep you dry while staying lightweight and breathable, and the bonded brim hood is designed not to bounce around when you pick up the pace. Oversized zip pockets and reflective panels finish it off. It’s not cheap, but £60 off a proper run-specific shell you’ll use all winter is a strong deal.
These are warm, tough joggers built for cold-weather training. Armour Fleece keeps them light and flexible while still feeling cosy, and UA Storm helps repel light rain without turning them into a sweaty mess. If you want one pair of bottoms you can wear to the gym, on chilly runs or just travelling to and from sessions, £56 is a solid price for something this versatile.
These rugged hiking boots are built for wet, cold, muddy everything-season miles. They use a lightweight synthetic and textile upper with welded overlays for extra durability, plus a 100% waterproof breathable membrane that keeps rain out while letting sweat escape. . If you want something that feels closer to a comfy running shoe but with the protection and stability of a proper hiking boot, £119 is a pretty good price for what you get
Built specifically for off-road running, these tights are light, durable and water-resistant thanks to UA Storm. The fabric is soft but structured, with 4-way stretch and no inner-leg seam to help cut down on chafing. You also get a high-rise waistband with external drawcord plus secure zip hand pockets and a back drop-in pocket. If you’re heading onto muddy trails this winter, £63 for a well thought-out pair of tights is very decent.
Designed for HIIT, lifting and high-intensity workouts, the Halo Train shorts use lightweight stretch-woven fabric with 4-way stretch, fast-drying material and laser perforations on the back of the legs for extra breathability. You also get an elastic waistband, open hand pockets and an invisible zip pocket for keys or a card. If you want a premium-feeling training short that can handle brutal sessions, this is a nice saving.
As always, stock will be limited on some colours and sizes in the UA sale, and it’s very much a first-come, first-served situation, so act fast if you want to bag yourself the best deals.
Lee Bell is a freelance journalist and copywriter specialising in all things technology, be it smart home innovation, fit-tech and grooming gadgets. From national newspapers to specialist-interest titles, Lee has written for some of the world’s most respected publications during his 15 years as a tech writer. Nowadays, he lives in Manchester, where - if he's not bashing at a keyboard - you'll probably find him doing yoga, building something out of wood or digging in the garden.
