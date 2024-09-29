Ciele’s Cold Weather Collection solves the overheating problem for winter runners

As winter’s chill begins to creep in, staying warm on your daily runs can be a challenge, but overheating is just as big a concern. That’s where Montreal-based technical running brand Ciele’s brand-new Cold Weather Collection comes in, designed specifically to help runners perform in cold, harsh conditions without the discomfort of excess bulk or sweat.
At the heart of this innovative collection are two standout fabric technologies: COOLmatic | EXP DIAMAfleece and Sorino | WS, both created with the specific needs of winter runners in mind.
COOLmatic | EXP DIAMAfleece is a diamond-grid fleece made from recycled polyester, featuring embedded carbon to maximise temperature control. This lightweight material is engineered to regulate body heat efficiently, allowing runners to stay warm in frigid temperatures without feeling weighed down or stuffy.
For those who need even more warmth without compromising on comfort, Sorino | WS offers a 'luxurious' blend of wool and silk. This 100% natural fabric is said to provide exceptional insulation, trapping heat effectively while keeping bulk to a minimum so you can stay agile and mobile.
From reflective detailing that ensures visibility in low-light conditions to practical features like two-way zippers and integrated thumb holes, the Cold Weather Collection is tailor-made for runners who aren't looking for excuses and just want to get out to do their workouts, no matter what.
Ciele's dedication to tackling winter running obstacles is evident in its carefully crafted products. For example, the FLTCap WND integrates COOLmatic | EXP DIAMAfleece with windproof fleece panels and foldable ear flaps for comprehensive protection. In contrast, the VLVHalfzip provides a breathable, adjustable layer for added versatility during colder runs.
By embracing the elements with high-performance fabrics, Ciele’s Cold Weather Collection makes running in winter conditions a breeze, giving runners the warmth they need without the usual overheating struggles. Winter training just got a lot more comfortable. Check out the new collection at Ciele now.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
