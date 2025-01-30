Peloton users just got a cool new feature update

Peloton has just rolled out significant enhancements to its 'Teams' feature in the Peloton app, aiming to make your fitness journey more connected and motivating.

The brand has been on a warpath to enhance its app in recent years by adding more features and making it work independently from the company’s exercise machines, such as the excellent Peloton Bike+.

The Teams feature was rolled out last September in an effort to help users stay more accountable by creating groups within the app with shared leaderboards.

With the update, the size of Teams has been supercharged - you can now have up to 50,000 members in a single team, which means you can have a few more people in your Peloton Team than just your immediate family.

Finding new team members outside your contact list is also easier now. You can explore based on popularity, specific profile tags, or even search by team name and description.

Engagement has taken a fun turn, too. Celebrate your teammates' milestones with emoji reactions and comments, adding a personal touch to your shared achievements.

For those looking to join existing communities, public teams are now available. These are open for any Peloton member to join instantly, with all team content visible to participants.

Team administrators haven't been left out, either. They can now set custom leaderboard goals for activities like running, walking, cycling, and rowing. Plus, new tools have been introduced for managing challenges, assigning secondary admins, and overseeing large teams.

These updates are now live on the Peloton App globally. You can sign up for the Peloton App One for now for only £2.49/$2.49/ AU$3.49/ month for two months. Visit Peloton UK, Peloton US and Peloton AU for more information.