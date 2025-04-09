Peloton just made hiking a year-round activity – and you don't even need to leave the house

New incline-focused classes recreate the trail on Tread, Tread+, and via the Peloton App

Peloton launches hiking classes on Tread and Tread+
(Image credit: Peloton)
Lee Bell's avatar
By
published
in News

If you don’t get out on a hike as often as you’d like, Peloton’s latest release might be just up your street.

The fitness brand has found a way to bring the buzz of a proper hike to the comfort of your home with new indoor hiking classes.

Led by Peloton favourite Emma Lovewell, the new classes are now available on the Peloton Tread, Tread+, and via the Peloton App, and aim to replicate the physical and mental benefits of outdoor hiking – all without the muddy boots.

By using incline training and varied pacing, the sessions have been designed to simulate real trail terrain. Expect a mix of steep climbs, active recovery sections and full-body engagement that works everything from your glutes and hamstrings to your core.

The idea is to bring the mind-clearing, mood-boosting effects of hiking indoors while still giving you a good workout. According to Peloton, the sessions have been designed to boost heart health, improve coordination, and reduce stress, while also helping to build strength and endurance in a way that’s more accessible but just as challenging as heading out to the hills.

It’s not just about the classes, either. Peloton also announced it's teaming up with Lovewell on a new outdoor-inspired apparel collection that’s designed to be just as functional on the trails as it is on the treadmill.

The clothing line sports hiker-ready features like cargo pockets, durable ripstop fabric and adjustable drawstrings – all wrapped in the sleek yet sporty vibe you’d expect from Peloton gear.

The indoor hiking classes are already live on the platform, while the Peloton x Emma Lovewell collection is ready to be shopped over at the official Peloton store.

Lee Bell
Lee Bell

Lee Bell is a freelance journalist & copywriter specialising in technology, health, grooming and how the latest innovations are shaking up the lifestyle space. From national newspapers to specialist-interest magazines and digital titles, Lee has written for some of the world’s most respected publications during his 11 years as a journalist.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest