Peloton slashes prices for Black Friday – save up to £500 on exercise bikes, treadmills and more

Peloton's Black Friday deals are here, and they’re offering huge savings across their best-selling fitness equipment. From the amazing Peloton Bike Plus to the powerful Peloton Tread, you can now snag a top-quality fitness machine at a discount that’s hard to ignore.

Peloton’s Black Friday offers present a fantastic opportunity to kick-start your fitness journey or take it to the next level. With significant discounts across their lineup, you’re bound to find a deal that fits your goals. But act fast – these deals end on 9 December!

Peloton Black Friday deals 2025

Peloton Bike deals

Peloton Bike being ridden in room

(Image credit: Peloton (expand using generative AI))

The iconic Peloton Bike, known for its sleek design and immersive workout experience, is a must-have for anyone looking to bring world-class cycling workouts home. For Black Friday, you can save up to £300 on select Peloton Bike packages, with the Bike Basics starting at £1,399, which also includes a month of free All-Access Membership to help you get started. From scenic rides filmed around the world to a game-inspired Lanebreak mode, the Peloton Bike offers so much more than just indoor cycling.

Peloton Bike+ deals

How much is a Peloton bike? image shows man cycling on Peloton bike

(Image credit: Peloton)

For those looking to take their workout experience a step further, the Peloton Bike+ adds features like a rotating screen and electronic resistance control, perfect for off-bike workouts like yoga and strength training. With up to £500 off select Peloton Bike+ packages, now’s a great time to upgrade your at-home workout setup.

Peloton Tread deals

How much is a Peloton bike? image shows Peloton Tread

(Image credit: Peloton)

The Peloton Tread combines expert running classes with an advanced treadmill design, featuring auto-incline, dial control knobs, and jump buttons for smooth transitions. And this Black Friday, you can save up to £500 on Peloton Tread packages. It’s a complete workout machine that lets you run, walk, and even join Tread Bootcamps.

Peloton Guide deals

Peloton Guide

(Image credit: Peloton)

For strength training enthusiasts, the Peloton Guide offers AI-driven feedback and tailored strength programs. With a small footprint and huge functionality, this is an ideal addition for anyone aiming to build strength at home. Peloton is offering up to £100 off Peloton Guide packages this Black Friday, so if strength training is your focus, this could be the perfect time to grab it.

All offers run until 9 December 9 2024. A Peloton All-Access Membership (£39/month) is required for Bikes, Bike+, and Tread to access Peloton’s live and on-demand content, while Guide-only members need a Guide Membership (£24/month) for exclusive strength content.

