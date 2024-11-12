Peloton slashes prices for Black Friday – save up to £500 on exercise bikes, treadmills and more

Peloton's Black Friday deals are here, and they’re offering huge savings across their best-selling fitness equipment. From the amazing Peloton Bike Plus to the powerful Peloton Tread, you can now snag a top-quality fitness machine at a discount that’s hard to ignore.
Shop the Peloton Black Friday sale
Peloton’s Black Friday offers present a fantastic opportunity to kick-start your fitness journey or take it to the next level. With significant discounts across their lineup, you’re bound to find a deal that fits your goals. But act fast – these deals end on 9 December!
Peloton Black Friday deals 2025
Peloton Bike deals
The iconic Peloton Bike, known for its sleek design and immersive workout experience, is a must-have for anyone looking to bring world-class cycling workouts home. For Black Friday, you can save up to £300 on select Peloton Bike packages, with the Bike Basics starting at £1,399, which also includes a month of free All-Access Membership to help you get started. From scenic rides filmed around the world to a game-inspired Lanebreak mode, the Peloton Bike offers so much more than just indoor cycling.
Peloton Bike+ deals
For those looking to take their workout experience a step further, the Peloton Bike+ adds features like a rotating screen and electronic resistance control, perfect for off-bike workouts like yoga and strength training. With up to £500 off select Peloton Bike+ packages, now’s a great time to upgrade your at-home workout setup.
Peloton Tread deals
The Peloton Tread combines expert running classes with an advanced treadmill design, featuring auto-incline, dial control knobs, and jump buttons for smooth transitions. And this Black Friday, you can save up to £500 on Peloton Tread packages. It’s a complete workout machine that lets you run, walk, and even join Tread Bootcamps.
Peloton Guide deals
For strength training enthusiasts, the Peloton Guide offers AI-driven feedback and tailored strength programs. With a small footprint and huge functionality, this is an ideal addition for anyone aiming to build strength at home. Peloton is offering up to £100 off Peloton Guide packages this Black Friday, so if strength training is your focus, this could be the perfect time to grab it.
All offers run until 9 December 9 2024. A Peloton All-Access Membership (£39/month) is required for Bikes, Bike+, and Tread to access Peloton’s live and on-demand content, while Guide-only members need a Guide Membership (£24/month) for exclusive strength content.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
