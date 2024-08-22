TAXA X is the ultimate off-road trailer that laughs in the face of boulders and bad roads

Get ready to toss your old camping gear into the nearest bonfire, because TAXA Outdoors just dropped something so rugged, so hardcore, it might just grow a beard and start listening to heavy metal.

Just a few months after launching the 2024 Evolutions of its Mantis and Woolly Bear trailers , TAXA Outdoors is back with the all-new TAXA X series – a fleet of next-generation off-road habitats that are ready to tackle whatever life throws at them.

The new lineup includes the Mantis X, Cricket X, TigerMoth X, and the Woolly Bear X, each meticulously engineered by a team of off-roaders who probably haven’t seen a paved road in years.

“These trailers are the physical embodiment of our ‘go farther’ ethos,” said Neil Grimmer, CEO of TAXA Outdoors, while probably tying a perfect knot with Paracord. “We’ve taken everything we know about exploring the wild and crammed it into a line that could make a mountain lion reconsider its life choices. These habitats are more rugged than ever.”

What makes the TAXA X trailers so formidable? It starts with the foundation; each model is equipped with the Cruisemaster CRS2 Suspension, offering shock absorption so smooth, you'll think you're gliding over clouds instead of rugged terrain.

Add to that the Cruisemaster DO35 V3 Plus Hitch (minus the Woolly Bear X, because that one’s special) for stability and control that could make even the shakiest driver look like a pro.

The chassis? Reinforced, of course, because how else are you going to survive those "shortcuts" your GPS insists on?

TAXA Tiger Moth X (Image credit: TAXA)

Protective skid plates shield your precious undercarriage from rogue boulders, while off-roading rock slides do their part to keep your trailer’s dignity intact against debris that thinks it's clever.

But TAXA didn’t stop there. They threw in aircraft-grade rivets to make sure everything stays bolted down, even when you’re convinced you’ve just driven over the edge of the Earth.

And because every adventurer needs options, versatile Molle panels provide the perfect storage solution for those of us who pack like we’re preparing for an apocalypse.

If that’s not enough, the Woolly Bear X and TigerMoth X come with upgraded cargo roof racks, just in case you want to bring your entire house along for the ride.

Want one? Of course, you do. But you’ll have to wait until early 2025 to get your hands on one of these beasts.

So, if you’re ready to conquer terrains that would make lesser vehicles weep, head over to TAXA and reserve your TAXA X habitat now.

TAXA habitats are currently only available in the US; if you're looking for alternatives in the UK, check out TentBox's new GO rooftop tent.