Power your adventures and protect the planet with Jackery’s biggest Black Friday deals yet

Black Friday is back, and so is the biggest opportunity of the year to upgrade your off-grid setup. Jackery, the global leader in portable power and solar technology, is offering its best-ever discounts between November 17 and December 2, slashing prices across its most powerful and most portable devices.
It’s the perfect time to power up. Jackery’s Explorer and Solar Generator lines have earned a loyal following among outdoor adventurers, creators, and eco-minded tech lovers. Designed for reliability, efficiency, and sustainability, these devices combine premium build quality with cutting-edge energy tech.
And this Black Friday, Jackery is pairing unbeatable savings with a meaningful impact: for every £100 spent on Jackery’s official UK store, the company will plant one mangrove tree in Kenya through its sustainability partner Greenspark.
Smart power for life beyond limits
Jackery’s lineup of portable power stations is built for modern explorers who don’t want to compromise comfort or connectivity. Whether you’re camping in Snowdonia, shooting drone footage in the Highlands, or prepping for power outages, these compact stations keep essentials running, from laptops and lights to electric coolers and drones.
The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2, now just £379 (58% off, down from £899), is a compact powerhouse that offers fast-charging versatility for up to eight devices simultaneously. With upgraded lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery technology, it delivers longer cycle life and enhanced safety, all in a lightweight, travel-ready package that recharges via AC, car, or solar input.
If you’re looking for a home backup system or something that can handle serious off-grid living, the Explorer 3000 v2, reduced to £1,599 (30% off RRP £2,299), is the ultimate all-rounder. Featuring a massive 3024Wh capacity, it can keep fridges, CPAP machines, or even power tools running for hours. It’s whisper-quiet, charges to 80% in under two hours, and pairs seamlessly with Jackery’s SolarSaga panels for renewable refuelling anywhere.
Solar power that travels with you
For those chasing self-sufficiency and sustainability in equal measure, Jackery’s Solar Generator 2000 v2 bundle hits the sweet spot between portability and performance. This setup includes the E2000 v2 Power Station and SolarSaga 200W solar panel, and it’s now available for £989 – a 51% saving from £1,999.
One of the features that makes Jackery’s solar solutions so popular is their elegantly engineered design. The SolarSaga panels feature high-efficiency monocrystalline cells that fold away flat for easy transport, while the integrated MPPT technology optimises solar conversion for maximum power in minimal light. The result is clean, silent energy wherever the road (or trail) takes you.
It’s this combination of rugged practicality and quiet sophistication that makes Jackery so appealing to T3 readers. Every product is meticulously designed to look as good on a minimalist workbench as it does in a campervan or mountain base camp.
Innovation with purpose
Jackery’s mission has always been about more than just power. Since launching its first portable power station in 2016, the brand has consistently pushed for a future where technology and sustainability work hand in hand.
That philosophy takes centre stage this Black Friday. Through its partnership with Greenspark, Jackery will plant one mangrove tree in Kenya’s coastal regions for every £100 spent during the promotion. Mangroves are environmental superheroes, as they absorb up to four times more carbon than rainforests, stabilise coastlines, and support biodiversity.
In practical terms, that means every Jackery purchase this November will not only bring energy independence to your home or campsite but also contribute directly to global reforestation and carbon offset efforts.
The best time to go off-grid
Jackery’s Black Friday event is live from 17 November through 2 December, with discounts available exclusively via the brand’s official UK online shop at jackery.com. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a road-trip regular, or simply want peace of mind during winter storms, this is the best time to invest in portable, renewable power.
Each of these limited-time offers represents more than a great deal. It’s a statement of intent, a reminder that technology can empower adventure, protect the planet, and keep life moving no matter what. As the days get darker, Jackery’s solar-powered revolution is just getting brighter.
