Get charged up: DJI’s powerhouse portable station just got a huge Black Friday discount

Both the Power 500 and Power 1000 DJI see major price drop

(Image credit: DJI)
Matt Kollat
By
published
in Deals

It’s Black Friday month, people, and deals have started pouring in as expected. We definitely aren’t suggesting you start a massive shopping spree, but if you’re after a reliable portable power station, you should check out the below DJI deals on the brand’s models.

The DJI Power 500 and its larger sibling, the Power 1000, are powerhouse portable stations delivering performance and reliability. They are well-suited for everything from camping trips to emergency backups, handling multiple devices simultaneously with ease.

DJI Power 500: was $499 now $378.50 at DJI (US & CA)

The DJI Power 500 packs 518Wh of portable power in a compact design, perfect for camping and emergencies. With versatile ports and reliable safety features, it’s a go-to solution for keeping multiple devices charged and ready on the go.

DJI Power 1000: was $999 now $699 at DJI (US & CA)

The DJI Power 1000 is a compact, high-capacity power station perfect for off-grid adventures or emergency prep. With 1002Wh of power, multiple outputs, and DJI’s safety features, it’s a reliable choice for keeping devices charged anywhere.

The DJI Power 500 and Power 1000 offer two excellent portable power options for keeping your devices charged on the go, each suited to different needs and budgets.

The Power 500, with a 518Wh capacity, is compact yet powerful, making it ideal for short camping trips, road trips, or emergencies. It’s equipped with multiple outputs, including USB-C and AC outlets, so you can easily charge a variety of devices, from phones to mini-fridges.

The Power 1000, on the other hand, boasts a massive 1002Wh capacity, perfect for more extensive off-grid adventures or even as a reliable backup power source at home.

Both models feature DJI’s trusted safety systems, ensuring reliable power management and peace of mind. Their durable builds make them suitable for rugged use, while the variety of ports caters to diverse charging needs.

