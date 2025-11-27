Amazon's best-selling power station is £678 off for Black Friday – and it comes with a 100W solar panel

Jackery has been one of the most popular power stations in the UK, and it's not just me saying this. The brand's power stations are consistently among the best-selling products on Amazon. Case in point, the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 and 100W Solar Panel bundle is the number one option right now!

The price might have something to do with the station's popularity. Amazon says it's down a whopping 57%, which is £678 cheaper than RRP. A small caveat is that it hasn't been selling for RRP for a while – the Explorer 1000 v2 usually hovers around the £600 mark. That said, £521 is the cheapest it's ever been!

This brilliant portable power station delivers a robust 1,000W of continuous output (2,000W peak), making it suitable for running larger devices such as kettles, mini fridges, projectors or heated blankets, as well as everyday charging of phones, cameras and laptops.

Inside is a long-lasting LiFePO₄ battery rated for 4,000 charge cycles, a significant upgrade over older Jackery models and one that dramatically extends its usable lifespan.

You get plenty of ports to play with: two AC sockets, two USB-C PD ports (up to 100W), two USB-A ports and a 12V car outlet. The built-in display gives real-time input/output figures, and you can pair the station with the Jackery app over Wi-Fi/Bluetooth for remote monitoring, handy when it’s tucked inside a tent, campervan or shed.

The included 100W SolarSaga panel adds a welcome boost, letting you top up the station for free whenever the sun’s out. Under good conditions, you can expect steady charging throughout the day, effectively turning the bundle into a compact, quiet solar generator. For camping weekends, garden parties, vanlife setups or emergency backup, this deal is a genuinely strong pick.