The Jefferson Curl may sound like an exercise that will blow up your biceps, but (sadly) it’s far from that. In fact, the Jefferson curl is more of a mobility exercise that strengthens the muscles of the lower back and core, as well as stretching the hamstrings, to help build a more resilient spine. That means better posture, improved stability, and less pain— and who doesn't want that?
The movement itself looks a little…odd, but it’s one that’s been popular with powerlifters and gymnasts for years. It almost resembles a very poorly executed Romanian Deadlift that requires you to stand on an elevated surface, whilst holding either a dumbbell or kettlebell, while slowly rounding your back towards the floor.
It’s not an exercise you’ll see most people giving a go in the gym, because excessively curving your spine can strike up a lot of fear. Especially when we’ve been told for years to ‘keep our backs straight’. However, spinal flexion forms part of our everyday movement, like bending down to pick something up, and shouldn't be feared.
“It’s a movement that most of us do day in and day out with little to no problems,” says Mirafit. “Like with any movement pattern, some people might be more prone to injury in this position, but it doesn’t mean that we should all stop doing it.”
Gede Foster, Director of Fitness and Performance at Fiit, the No.1 rated fitness app in the UK, is a particular fan of the Jefferson curl and writes in an Instagram post that it’s one of her favourite exercises when she gets a tight lower back.
“This is NOT about how much weight you can use,” Foster writes on her post. “You simply want a small external load to assist the stretch.” Keep the weight light, nail the form and these can
Fancy adding them into your warm-ups or cool-downs? Here’s how you do them.
How to perform the Jefferson Curl
To reiterate, the Jefferson curl should NOT be performed using a heavy weight as this could very well lead to an injury. Start with just your bodyweight then, once you feel comfortable with the movement, incorporate a light weight if you wish to. If you're someone who suffers with back injuries, then consult with a medical professional before giving these a go.
Foster suggests adding 5-10 reps at either the start of your workout in the warm-up, or during your cool-downs. Here's how you do them:
- Start by standing on a elevated surface (a step up box/plyo box/weight bench) with your feet hip-width apart and a light bend in the knees
- Holding the handle of a light kettlebell or dumbbell with both hands and your arms straight
- Tuck your chin in towards your chest and begin by rounding the top of your spine
- Continue to bend over, trying to focus on flexing each vertebrae at a time, as you flex your entire spine until the weight just hangs over the top of the box (you should feel a stretch in your hamstrings too)
- Hold here for a second then slowly move back up, focusing on one vertebrae at a time again, until you reach the start position
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
