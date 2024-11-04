Jefferson curls: the unusual exercise to strengthen your lower back and core muscles

The Jefferson Curl may sound like an exercise that will blow up your biceps, but (sadly) it’s far from that. In fact, the Jefferson curl is more of a mobility exercise that strengthens the muscles of the lower back and core, as well as stretching the hamstrings, to help build a more resilient spine. That means better posture, improved stability, and less pain— and who doesn't want that?

The movement itself looks a little…odd, but it’s one that’s been popular with powerlifters and gymnasts for years. It almost resembles a very poorly executed Romanian Deadlift that requires you to stand on an elevated surface, whilst holding either a dumbbell or kettlebell, while slowly rounding your back towards the floor.

It’s not an exercise you’ll see most people giving a go in the gym, because excessively curving your spine can strike up a lot of fear. Especially when we’ve been told for years to ‘keep our backs straight’. However, spinal flexion forms part of our everyday movement, like bending down to pick something up, and shouldn't be feared.

“It’s a movement that most of us do day in and day out with little to no problems,” says Mirafit . “Like with any movement pattern, some people might be more prone to injury in this position, but it doesn’t mean that we should all stop doing it.”

Gede Foster, Director of Fitness and Performance at Fiit, the No.1 rated fitness app in the UK, is a particular fan of the Jefferson curl and writes in an Instagram post that it’s one of her favourite exercises when she gets a tight lower back.

“This is NOT about how much weight you can use,” Foster writes on her post. “You simply want a small external load to assist the stretch.” Keep the weight light, nail the form and these can

Fancy adding them into your warm-ups or cool-downs? Here’s how you do them.

How to perform the Jefferson Curl

How to do a Jefferson Curl - YouTube Watch On

To reiterate, the Jefferson curl should NOT be performed using a heavy weight as this could very well lead to an injury. Start with just your bodyweight then, once you feel comfortable with the movement, incorporate a light weight if you wish to. If you're someone who suffers with back injuries, then consult with a medical professional before giving these a go.

Foster suggests adding 5-10 reps at either the start of your workout in the warm-up, or during your cool-downs. Here's how you do them: