Is it better to do cardio before or after weights?
This is the best way to combine both types of training into your workouts, according to the experts
Before or after; that is the question. It’s the ultimate gym dilemma— should you do cardio before or after strength training? Whether you’re aiming to build muscle, burn fat, or boost overall fitness, both cardio and resistance training have their place.
But how do you figure out the right order? Do you start with weights or kick things off with cardio? We spoke to the experts to put this long-term debate to bed, once and for all.
Cardio vs resistance training: what’s the difference?
Cardiovascular exercise, aka cardio, are activities that get your heart rate up and keep it there—whether you're hitting the treadmill with a run or walk, powering through some cycling, diving into the pool, or rowing your way to fitness.
"Cardio exercises engage large muscle groups and elevate your heart rate for an extended period of time," explains Steven Dick, co-director of The Fitness Group. "The goal is simple: strengthen your heart and lungs, making them more efficient at delivering oxygen to your muscles."
But the benefits go beyond just heart health. Cardio also helps to improve endurance and plays a significant role in weight management. By burning those extra calories, cardio helps create the calorie deficit you need for shedding fat and managing weight.
Resistance training, or strength training, involves using weights or other forms of resistance to build muscle strength and endurance. "This can be done with free weights like dumbbells and kettlebells, machines, resistance bands, or even bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats, and lunges," says Steven. "It also enhances posture, balance, and strengthens muscles that support your joints, helping to prevent injury."
Both types of training have unique benefits, so the sweet spot is incorporating both into your routine and getting the best of both worlds.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
What should I do first: cardio or weights?
Ultimately, this depends on your goals and how much time you have to train each week. “If building muscle and strength is your focus, then it makes sense to do cardio after weights,” explains Oner Active athlete Hayley Madigan.
“When you lift weights, your body uses glycogen as fuel. Having a full supply of glycogen allows you to lift heavier weights and increase your strength. Starting with cardio depletes your glycogen, which can impair your strength gains.”
Hayley personally chooses to do cardio after weights to prioritise strength and muscle mass. “A solid cardio session should get your heart pounding, sweat dripping, and leave you wiped out,” she continues. “If that's the case, trying to lift heavy dumbbells or barbells won’t work. Your strength will tank, fatigue will kick in, and it can be dangerous to lift with only half the energy you need.”
On the other hand, if endurance or cardiovascular fitness is your priority, starting with cardio ensures you can give it your all. “This is especially true if you’re an endurance athlete or training for an event," says Steven. "If you do strength training first, you’ll have less energy for your cardio and may not see as many gains in your endurance.
"After that, you can lift weights to supplement your cardio and strengthen those muscles that will make your cardio stronger. For example, runners often focus on core exercises to improve coordination, posture, and power - with some legs thrown in for good measure.”
For general fitness goals, there's no strict rule; what you do first depends on what feels best for your body or doing what you tend to avoid first. If you have a hybrid goal, like boosting both endurance and muscle growth and plenty of time to train, Hayley recommends splitting cardio and weights into separate days. "This way, you'll have more energy to focus on each without compromising performance."
How to structure your workout week
Again, this depends on your goals, schedule, and recovery needs. If you prefer to keep your cardio and strength training sessions separate, then alternating days is a solid approach.
Steven recommends three strength training sessions—think Monday, Wednesday, and Friday—while focusing on cardio on different days, like Tuesday and Thursday. The weekend can then be reserved for active recovery or rest.
Alternatively, you can train both on the same day, prioritizing whichever aligns with your goal. If muscle building is your main focus, start with weights and finish with 15 to 20 minutes of light cardio. If endurance is your goal, start with cardio and follow up with a lighter strength session.
For those looking for a balanced approach, full-body workouts that combine strength and cardio are a great option. These can include circuit-style exercises that let you hit both types of training in a single session, maximizing your results in less time.
The bottom line: prioritise what you want to optimise
Like many fitness decisions, the cardio vs. weights dilemma is a personal one, and it all comes down to one simple phrase: “Prioritise what you want to optimise.”
If building strength and muscle is your goal, start with weights. If cardiovascular fitness and endurance are at the top of your list, kick things off with cardio. For those short on time, circuit training or HIIT is a solid way to get the best of both worlds in one session, as these workouts combine strength and cardio into short, intense bursts, delivering maximum results in less time.
No matter how you structure your workouts, consistency is key. Listen to your body, make adjustments as needed, and find a routine that keeps you motivated and progressing toward your goals.
Lucy Miller is a journalist, Level 3 Personal Trainer, Nutritional Advisor and Children’s Fitness Specialist. She holds fitness qualifications from NASM Training and Premier Training International and has been a fitness journalist and fitness (and cover) model for over 20 years. Since going freelance in 2014, Lucy left Men’s Fitness Magazine to write for an abundance of top consumer titles such as Women’s Health, Women’s Fitness, Waitrose, The Times, The Guardian and Runners World.
She’s also extremely passionate when it comes to educating others about health and physical activity and loves inspiring and working with children and adults to help make fitness fun, sustainable and accessible. In her spare time, Lucy is ever the sportswoman. Once a national gymnast, having won three national titles, she has also run a handful of marathons around the world and loves to test her physical and mental side with daily running and gym sessions, not to mention ballet, bootcamp, boxing and TRX.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Cordless vs robot: which type of lawn mower should you buy?
Stuck between the two? Here's everything you need to know
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Nic Cage as never seen before nets Netflix's new no.1 – but fans are divided
Renfield casts Cage as Dracula – and it's Netflix's new no.1 movie
By Mike Lowe Published
-
5 stretches to achieve a bigger squat, according to a mobility expert
Don't let your mobility hold you back from lifting bigger weight
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
R.A.D One vs V2: is it worth the upgrade?
As someone who’s trained in both, here's my honest opinion
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Sore ankles squatting? Margot Robbie’s trainer says this simple hack can help
All you’ll need is two books
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
How many rest days should you really be taking between workouts?
If you’re not making time for adequate recovery, then you’ll be leaving gains on the table
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Reebok Nano X5 review: Is this Reebok’s best all-round gym trainer yet?
Reebok’s latest workout shoe is stylish, sturdy and versatile, but does it deliver on all fronts?
By Lee Bell Published
-
5 underrated bodyweight exercises to maximise muscle gains and build phenomenal strength
If these aren’t in your workouts, then they should be
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Move over Nike — Represent 247 launches its first-ever performance trainers
The ARC-1 Runner and ARC-2 Trainer offer the perfect blend of performance and style
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
R.A.D unveils the next generation of its iconic workout shoe with a redesigned upper and more cushioning
The first look at the R.A.D One V2 is officially here with a fresh new look and various tweaks
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published