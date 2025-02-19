Is it better to do cardio before or after weights?

Before or after; that is the question. It’s the ultimate gym dilemma— should you do cardio before or after strength training? Whether you’re aiming to build muscle , burn fat, or boost overall fitness, both cardio and resistance training have their place.

But how do you figure out the right order? Do you start with weights or kick things off with cardio? We spoke to the experts to put this long-term debate to bed, once and for all.⁣

Cardio vs resistance training: what’s the difference?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardiovascular exercise, aka cardio, are activities that get your heart rate up and keep it there—whether you're hitting the treadmil l with a run or walk, powering through some cycling, diving into the pool, or rowing your way to fitness.

"Cardio exercises engage large muscle groups and elevate your heart rate for an extended period of time," explains Steven Dick, co-director of The Fitness Group . "The goal is simple: strengthen your heart and lungs, making them more efficient at delivering oxygen to your muscles."

But the benefits go beyond just heart health. Cardio also helps to improve endurance and plays a significant role in weight management. By burning those extra calories, cardio helps create the calorie deficit you need for shedding fat and managing weight.

Resistance training, or strength training, involves using weights or other forms of resistance to build muscle strength and endurance. "This can be done with free weights like dumbbells and kettlebells , machines, resistance bands , or even bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats, and lunges," says Steven. "It also enhances posture, balance, and strengthens muscles that support your joints, helping to prevent injury."

Both types of training have unique benefits, so the sweet spot is incorporating both into your routine and getting the best of both worlds.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What should I do first: cardio or weights?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ultimately, this depends on your goals and how much time you have to train each week. “If building muscle and strength is your focus, then it makes sense to do cardio after weights,” explains Oner Active athlete Hayley Madigan .

“When you lift weights, your body uses glycogen as fuel. Having a full supply of glycogen allows you to lift heavier weights and increase your strength. Starting with cardio depletes your glycogen, which can impair your strength gains.”

Hayley personally chooses to do cardio after weights to prioritise strength and muscle mass. “A solid cardio session should get your heart pounding, sweat dripping, and leave you wiped out,” she continues. “If that's the case, trying to lift heavy dumbbells or barbells won’t work. Your strength will tank, fatigue will kick in, and it can be dangerous to lift with only half the energy you need.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the other hand, if endurance or cardiovascular fitness is your priority, starting with cardio ensures you can give it your all. “This is especially true if you’re an endurance athlete or training for an event," says Steven. "If you do strength training first, you’ll have less energy for your cardio and may not see as many gains in your endurance.

"After that, you can lift weights to supplement your cardio and strengthen those muscles that will make your cardio stronger. For example, runners often focus on core exercises to improve coordination, posture, and power - with some legs thrown in for good measure.”

For general fitness goals, there's no strict rule; what you do first depends on what feels best for your body or doing what you tend to avoid first. If you have a hybrid goal, like boosting both endurance and muscle growth and plenty of time to train, Hayley recommends splitting cardio and weights into separate days. "This way, you'll have more energy to focus on each without compromising performance."

How to structure your workout week

Again, this depends on your goals, schedule, and recovery needs. If you prefer to keep your cardio and strength training sessions separate, then alternating days is a solid approach.

Steven recommends three strength training sessions—think Monday, Wednesday, and Friday—while focusing on cardio on different days, like Tuesday and Thursday. The weekend can then be reserved for active recovery or rest.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alternatively, you can train both on the same day, prioritizing whichever aligns with your goal. If muscle building is your main focus, start with weights and finish with 15 to 20 minutes of light cardio. If endurance is your goal, start with cardio and follow up with a lighter strength session.

For those looking for a balanced approach, full-body workouts that combine strength and cardio are a great option. These can include circuit-style exercises that let you hit both types of training in a single session, maximizing your results in less time.

The bottom line: prioritise what you want to optimise

Like many fitness decisions, the cardio vs. weights dilemma is a personal one, and it all comes down to one simple phrase: “Prioritise what you want to optimise.”

If building strength and muscle is your goal, start with weights. If cardiovascular fitness and endurance are at the top of your list, kick things off with cardio. For those short on time, circuit training or HIIT is a solid way to get the best of both worlds in one session, as these workouts combine strength and cardio into short, intense bursts, delivering maximum results in less time.

No matter how you structure your workouts, consistency is key. Listen to your body, make adjustments as needed, and find a routine that keeps you motivated and progressing toward your goals.