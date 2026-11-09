Vivobarefoot has gone full Ice Age with its latest winter boots, combining luxurious shearling with the kind of minimalist sole you wouldn't expect to find underneath

The British barefoot footwear specialist Vivobarefoot has announced the Tracker Pioneer Shearling, a limited-edition winter boot that looks like something an Arctic explorer might have worn a century ago.

With its enormous shearling upper and wraparound cord lacing, the Tracker Pioneer Shearling looks nothing like the minimalist running shoes and hiking boots the brand is best known for.

The design feels almost prehistoric, and it wouldn't look out of place in an Ice Age-themed fashion editorial.

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However, the Tracker Pioneer Shearling boots are very much barefoot footwear and follow the same philosophy that has made Vivobarefoot such a recognisable name in the industry.

An ancient aesthetic with a modern twist

The upper and lining are made entirely from natural sheepskin shearling, a material prized for its insulating properties and ability to regulate temperature while remaining breathable.

The boots also feature a supple leather rand and an organic cotton cord lacing system that wraps around the upper.

(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

Despite their imposing looks, the boots are surprisingly lightweight at 383g per shoe in a women's UK size 5 (admittedly, not the largest, but still).

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The flexible All Terrain outsole has a 2.5mm sole base and 4mm lugs for traction and retains the ground feel and natural foot movement that barefoot enthusiasts look for.

The boots also feature a cork-topped recycled polyurethane insole, and the wide, foot-shaped fit lets toes spread naturally rather than squeeze together.

More après-ski than Arctic expedition

Of course, there's a difference between looking ready for an Arctic expedition and actually being equipped for one.

While the Tracker Pioneer Shearling's natural insulation should help keep feet comfortable in cold conditions, these aren't technical mountaineering boots.

(The company has those, too, if you’re interested.)

Vivobarefoot doesn't claim they're waterproof, and the brand recommends avoiding prolonged exposure to water and salt.

(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

The Tracker Pioneer Shearling are positioned as a luxury alternative to conventional winter footwear, particularly for après-ski activities, winter getaways and everyday cold-weather dressing.

It's an interesting proposition from a brand generally associated with stripping away unnecessary cushioning and structure.

The Tracker Pioneer Shearling is available now in limited quantities in the Birch/Beige colourway from Vivobarefoot UK, Vivobarefoot US and Vivobarefoot EU, priced at £250 / $320 / €280. AU price and availability TBC.