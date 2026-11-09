Take me to your leader – this tabletop lamp is a retro sci-fi wonder based the craziest house ever built
Inspired by a bizarre 1960s prefabricated home, the WOLOLOW 2.0 turns retro-futurist architecture into a brilliant bedside lamp
I've seen some unusual approaches to home lighting, but this one looks like it's landed straight from another planet. WOLOLOW 2.0 is a tabletop lamp designed by Arthur Koshatahyan and Kostya Trunov, taking inspiration from one of the strangest buildings of the 1960s.
That building is the Futuro House, a futuristic prefabricated home designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen in 1968. With its flying-saucer silhouette and raised legs, it looked more like something you'd expect to find in a science-fiction film than on a residential street. Now, its distinctive shape has been shrunk down into an eye-catching bedside light.
A miniature flying saucer for your bedside table
WOLOLOW 2.0 recreates the Futuro House's elliptical shape, complete with a ring of oval portholes and three angled metal legs. Its transparent-looking architectural influence is replaced by an opaque shell, while the five available finishes – white, yellow, orange, sky blue and mirror chrome – give it plenty of personality.
When switched on, light shines through the individual openings, highlighting the shape and details of the housing. It's designed to work as either a bedside lamp or an accent light, although I suspect the chrome version will attract just as much attention when switched off.
The updated model also makes a practical change to the original design. Rather than relying on an integrated battery, version 2.0 uses a wired power connection and a replaceable 12V MR16 LED bulb with a GU5.3 fitting. That means you can swap out the bulb when needed, or install a compatible smart LED bulb for features such as dimming and RGB lighting.
How much does WOLOLOW 2.0 cost?
WOLOLOW 2.0 is currently being funded through Kickstarter, although a confirmed retail price and delivery date aren't detailed. The project is the latest version of the original WOLOLOW night lamp, which was also inspired by the Futuro House.
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Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many things, Luke writes about health tech, software and apps, VPNs, TV, audio, smart home, antivirus, broadband, smartphones and cars. In his free time, Luke climbs mountains, swims outside and contorts his body into silly positions while breathing as calmly as possible.
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