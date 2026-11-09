I've seen some unusual approaches to home lighting, but this one looks like it's landed straight from another planet. WOLOLOW 2.0 is a tabletop lamp designed by Arthur Koshatahyan and Kostya Trunov, taking inspiration from one of the strangest buildings of the 1960s.

That building is the Futuro House, a futuristic prefabricated home designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen in 1968. With its flying-saucer silhouette and raised legs, it looked more like something you'd expect to find in a science-fiction film than on a residential street. Now, its distinctive shape has been shrunk down into an eye-catching bedside light.

(Image credit: WOLOLOW 2.0)

A miniature flying saucer for your bedside table

WOLOLOW 2.0 recreates the Futuro House's elliptical shape, complete with a ring of oval portholes and three angled metal legs. Its transparent-looking architectural influence is replaced by an opaque shell, while the five available finishes – white, yellow, orange, sky blue and mirror chrome – give it plenty of personality.

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When switched on, light shines through the individual openings, highlighting the shape and details of the housing. It's designed to work as either a bedside lamp or an accent light, although I suspect the chrome version will attract just as much attention when switched off.

The updated model also makes a practical change to the original design. Rather than relying on an integrated battery, version 2.0 uses a wired power connection and a replaceable 12V MR16 LED bulb with a GU5.3 fitting. That means you can swap out the bulb when needed, or install a compatible smart LED bulb for features such as dimming and RGB lighting.

How much does WOLOLOW 2.0 cost?

WOLOLOW 2.0 is currently being funded through Kickstarter, although a confirmed retail price and delivery date aren't detailed. The project is the latest version of the original WOLOLOW night lamp, which was also inspired by the Futuro House.