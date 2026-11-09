I used Le Creuset's AI experience to find my perfect colour match – here's why you should too

As a huge Le Creuset fan and someone who has spent far too much time deliberating over which colour to choose, I was more than excited to hear about the brand's new personalised colour-matching experience. Choosing a Le Creuset shade might seem like a straightforward decision to some, but when you're investing in cookware you'll hopefully keep for years, it's not quite so simple.

Part of Le Creuset's Made to Be Yours campaign, the experience uses AI and cameras to analyse your responses and find your ideal colour match. It narrows down 16 of Le Creuset's signature shades to one personalised recommendation, based on the colours, patterns and movements you're naturally drawn to.

The experience is taking place at Harrods' Linley Kitchen, so I headed along to see how it worked and, naturally, find out which Le Creuset colour was supposedly made for me. No pressure, then.

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(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Set among a glorious display of Le Creuset cookware, the installation is hard to miss. It consists of a wall of five screens, including three large 86-inch displays, which create an immersive space for the colour-matching process. I walked up, ready to give it a go, and was guided through three rounds of prompts. Each one asked me to look at different parts of the screens and respond to what caught my attention, whether that was a particular movement or visual effect.

It sounds simple enough, but there's something quite funny about trying to respond instinctively when you know you're ultimately going to be given a colour recommendation. I had to resist the temptation to second-guess the process or steer it towards a shade I already liked. Instead, I tried to focus on what was actually in front of me and let my natural preferences do the work.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Before I knew it, the screens had processed my responses and revealed my result: Azure.

Launched in 2023, this bold blue colourway takes its inspiration from the Mediterranean Sea, and it's a particularly beautiful shade. It's brighter and more vibrant than the neutral tones I usually gravitate towards, but I instantly loved it.

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Alongside the colour, I was given a short description of what my result supposedly says about me. Azure, apparently, represents someone who is “profound and graceful with a refreshing presence”. I'm not entirely sure how accurately that sums me up, but it's a rather lovely thing to be told by a wall of screens, so I'll take it.

I could also scan a QR code to access a personalised video of my result, which was easy to share with friends and family. With Christmas approaching, I can see this being particularly useful for anyone looking to drop a not-so-subtle hint about which Le Creuset colour they'd like to find under the tree.

I left Harrods with a newfound appreciation for a colour I probably wouldn't have considered before, and a slightly clearer idea of what I'd like to add to my collection next. Again, it might seem like a small decision, but anyone who's grown up around Le Creuset, or appreciates the quality and longevity of its cookware, will understand why choosing the right colour can feel like such a big deal. These are pieces you're likely to use for years, so the shade you choose becomes just as much a part of your kitchen as the cookware itself.

That said, the experience is only running for a limited time, with its final day being Sunday 15th November. So, if you're curious to find out which Le Creuset colour best matches your personality, you'll need to head to Harrods' Linley Kitchen before then. You might even discover a new favourite shade along the way.