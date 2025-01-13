Garmin’s popular AMOLED adventure smartwatch hits its lowest-ever price

You may have thought that you would have to wait until the next big sale event— like Amazon Prime Day— to land yourself a good deal on one of the best Garmin smartwatches, but you don’t. Right now you can save over £200 off one of its top AMOLED adventure smartwatches— the Epix Gen 2— which is currently reduced from £619.99 to £391 , the cheapest it's ever been.

This premium smartwatch boasts a stunning AMOLED display and robust design to endure even the most active lifestyles, all while maintaining a sleek and stylish look. It’s also packed with all the outdoorsy and fitness features under the sun, so that you’re adventure-ready and can smash your goals.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was £619.99 now £391 at Amazon The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) combines style and durability with a bright 1.3-inch AMOLED display. It offers advanced health tracking, precise GPS, and multiple sports modes, all while maintaining impressive battery life. Save £228 off now at Amazon!

A few standout features include multi-band GPS support, preloaded maps, comprehensive health tracking (including heart rate, stress and sleep), and a long battery life (up to 16 days). There are also plenty of sports modes for accurate tracking and it’s also equipped with smart notifications and music storage. You can check out all of them in our Epix review.

Despite its good looks and functionality, the price tag has always been the biggest snag with the Epix, as there's no denying it's super expensive! Obviously this deal doesn't make it dirt cheap, but saving over £200 is definitely a significant amount. Grab it while you can!