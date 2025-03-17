This five-star Garmin watch is dirt cheap at Boots and it’s perfect for fitness freaks

The Garmin Venu 2 may be nearing its fourth birthday, but it’s still one of the best fitness trackers that the American wearable brand released. Looking to score one yourself? Boots has given it a mega price cut, reducing it from £349.99 to £179.99, that’s almost half price!

It boasts a ton of features to help you keep on top of your training, as well as plenty of health and wellness tracking capabilities. This includes (but certainly isn’t limited to) built-in GPS, 25 sports apps, Garmin Coach, Body Battery, stress and sleep tracking, as well as women’s health tracking features. There’s also Garmin Pay, you can download music straight to your wrist from Spotify, Amazon, or Deezer, and receive texts and calls straight to your wrist.

Garmin Venu 2: was £349.99 now £179.99 at Boots.com Save 33% on this stunning fitness smartwatch with up to 11 days of battery life, preloaded workouts, such as yoga, strength and Pilates, and memory to store songs from Spotify and Deezer offline.

Unlike some fitness trackers, the Venu 2 is quite the looker, with a large, bright AMOLED display. Battery life is solid too (considering the size of its watch face) and will give you 11 days of juice in smartwatch mode or 22 hours in GPS tracking mode—more than enough to keep with your active lifestyle.

If you don’t want a traditional-looking fitness wearable on your wrist and would prefer a blend of style and substance, then the Venu 2 is well worth looking at. It held the top spot as the best Garmin for fitness enthusiasts for a long time, until the launch of its predecessor, the Venu 3, but still remains one of the most popular and capable fitness trackers on the market.