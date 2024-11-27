The smartwatch I used for HYROX training is much cheaper in the Black Friday sale

If you’re embarking on a HYROX, or just enjoy that particular training style, then you need a fitness tracker or smartwatch– without a doubt. After all, how are you going to make improvements on your running time without one? As someone who’s trained for HYROX (with only four months of training and no previous running experience) let me tell you, it’s a must.

The running watch that saw me through my training was the trusty Kiprun GPS 500 and it’s currently in the Black Friday sale at Decathlon for £109.99– which is an absolute bargain. Especially when there are some running watches that can have you spending over £500 (yikes!).

Kiprun GPS 500
Kiprun GPS 500: was £129.99 now £109.99 at Decathlon UK

The Kiprun GPS 500 provides basic running and multisport functionality at an affordable price. It has accurate GPS, a long battery life and tracks lots of different sports modalities. A great smartwatch for beginners that's also affordable.

Guaranteed, this isn’t the fanciest smartwatch out there, so if you’re after something that looks really good, you’re best taking a scroll through our best smartwatch guide. However, what the Kiprun GPS 500 does offer is functionality– it’s good at what you need it to be good at. Its GPS is extremely accurate (as is its heart rate tracker) and it offers advanced running, cycling, and swimming metrics (plus plenty more too). It’s also extremely easy to use and boasts a long battery life.

By the way, it’s not just myself who rates this watch, our Active Editor also wore it when he ran the London marathon and gave it a solid four-star rating in his review— so you don’t just have to take my word for it. It’s definitely a great watch for beginners and affordable. Although, with this Black Friday discount on top, it’s a steal!

