Rugged Garmin Fenix smartwatch slashed to unbeatable price in massive Amazon deal

If you've been eyeing a premium fitness watch that can do it all, now’s the time to jump on this deal. The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is currently available at an unbeatable £279.70 at Amazon – a staggering 47% off its regular £529.99 price tag.
This is one of the best Garmin watch deals we've seen on a top-tier wearable, making it the perfect time to upgrade before Black Friday officially kicks off. Known for its durability, impressive battery life, and a suite of advanced training metrics, the Fenix 6 Pro is a top pick for runners, hikers, and anyone serious about tracking their fitness.
Despite being a few years old, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro remains highly relevant, especially with its advanced features that many modern fitness enthusiasts value.
This Garmin watch was designed to withstand extreme conditions, from high-altitude trails to harsh weather, and that durability hasn’t gone out of style. Its robust design and extensive battery life mean it’s a great choice for outdoor adventurers or anyone who needs reliable GPS tracking over days rather than hours.
The Fenix 6 Pro also boasts advanced training metrics, including heart rate monitoring, VO2 max estimates, and the exclusive PacePro pacing technology. While newer models like the Garmin Fenix 7 series might offer incremental improvements, the 6 Pro’s core functionalities remain very capable, especially with Garmin’s consistent software updates keeping it fresh.
Priced at nearly half its original cost in deals like this one, the fenix 6 Pro provides an affordable entry into the premium sports watch market without missing out on essential features. So, for those seeking reliability and value, it’s still a worthy contender in 2024.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
This single exercise drastically strengthened my core – but it’s not what you think it is
There's no lying down involved and it's not your typical core exercise either
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
PS6 controller could introduce the most controversial new feature in gaming history
Patent suggests DualSense 2 will be divisive
By Rik Henderson Published