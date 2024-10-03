Oura Ring 4 launches with all-titanium body, new sensing platform, and longer battery life

The Oura Ring Gen 3 launched in November 2021, and since then, speculation has been rife about when a new iteration of what many consider the best smart ring would arrive. The wait is over: Oura has announced the Oura Ring 4, featuring a sleeker design, an improved sensing platform, and longer battery life.

The new smart ring is thinner, with recessed sensors that eliminate the need for raised areas on the interior.

It's available in a wider range of sizes (4-15) and comes in six familiar colours: Brushed Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, Stealth, and an updated glossy Black finish with a tungsten PVD coating for improved durability and a richer look.

The standout feature of the Oura Ring 4 is its new Smart Sensing platform. Now boasting 18 signal pathways – more than double the Gen 3 – it promises greater accuracy, even if the ring rotates up to 30% on your finger.

An advanced algorithm helps optimise which pathways to activate, ensuring accurate readings without sacrificing the new battery life, which lasts up to eight days.

“With Smart Sensing, Oura Ring 4 accounts for natural ring rotation during daily activities and considers differences in finger anatomy, BMI, and skin tone,” says Holly Shelton, Oura’s Chief Product Officer.

(Image credit: Oura)

The Oura Ring 4 also brings improvements to fitness tracking. Enhanced Automatic Activity Detection (AAD) now tracks heart rate and heart rate zones across 40+ activities, eliminating the need to manually record workouts.

Additionally, the Oura app has been redesigned with three main sections: Today, Vitals, and My Health. These are easily accessible via the tabs at the bottom of the screen. The Today tab showcases daily metrics like Readiness, Sleep, Activity, and Stress scores at a glance.

The Vitals tab allows a deeper dive into each score, while the My Health tab focuses on long-term trends, including Cardiovascular Age, Cardio Capacity, Stress Resilience, and Sleep Trends.

Available in twelve sizes and starting at £349/ $349/ AU$569, the Oura Ring 4 is open for pre-order now, with shipping beginning on 15 October 2024. A one-month membership is included, after which it's £5.99/ £5.99/month or £69.99/ $69.99/year.

Oura recommends using the new Sizing Kit, even for existing customers, as sizing may differ between generations. The Oura Ring Gen 3 will remain available while stocks last.