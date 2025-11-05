My favourite Huawei fitness tracker from last year is down to only £69 a month before Black Friday

It's no news that tech gets cheaper the older it gets. That said, it's not every day that yesteryear's best gadgets quite literally halve in price in just a year, which is exactly what happened with the Huawei Watch Fit 3, one of my favourite fitness trackers from 2024.

Positioned as an Apple Watch SE alternative, the Watch Fit 3 has a sleek design and impressive features, including accurate fitness tracking and up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. For £69, it's one of the best pre-Black Friday deals I've seen so far.

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 is an ultra-slim, lightweight smartwatch that blends modern style with advanced health and fitness tracking. Measuring just 9.9mm thick and weighing about 26g without the strap, it’s incredibly comfortable to wear all day and night.

The watch features a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 480x408 resolution, delivering vibrant colours and crisp detail even in bright light. The aluminium alloy case gives it a premium feel usually found on much pricier models.

It supports over 100 workout modes, automatic activity recognition, and comprehensive health monitoring, including continuous heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, and stress tracking. The 5ATM water resistance rating means it’s swim-friendly too.

Battery life is another highlight, lasting up to 10 days on a single charge or around a week with heavy use. Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity ensures a stable link to your smartphone for notifications and music control.

With its sleek design, bright display, and robust feature set, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is an excellent deal at this price.