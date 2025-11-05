My favourite Huawei fitness tracker from last year is down to only £69 a month before Black Friday
The Watch Fit 3 is incredibly affordable right now
It's no news that tech gets cheaper the older it gets. That said, it's not every day that yesteryear's best gadgets quite literally halve in price in just a year, which is exactly what happened with the Huawei Watch Fit 3, one of my favourite fitness trackers from 2024.
Shop the Currys Black Friday sale
Positioned as an Apple Watch SE alternative, the Watch Fit 3 has a sleek design and impressive features, including accurate fitness tracking and up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. For £69, it's one of the best pre-Black Friday deals I've seen so far.
With over 100 workout modes, a vivid 1.82″ AMOLED display, ultra-slim 9.9 mm case, and up to 10-day battery life, it offers sleek fitness tracking and all-day wear comfort—ideal for sporty, everyday smartwatch users.
The Huawei Watch Fit 3 is an ultra-slim, lightweight smartwatch that blends modern style with advanced health and fitness tracking. Measuring just 9.9mm thick and weighing about 26g without the strap, it’s incredibly comfortable to wear all day and night.
The watch features a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 480x408 resolution, delivering vibrant colours and crisp detail even in bright light. The aluminium alloy case gives it a premium feel usually found on much pricier models.
It supports over 100 workout modes, automatic activity recognition, and comprehensive health monitoring, including continuous heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, and stress tracking. The 5ATM water resistance rating means it’s swim-friendly too.
Battery life is another highlight, lasting up to 10 days on a single charge or around a week with heavy use. Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity ensures a stable link to your smartphone for notifications and music control.
With its sleek design, bright display, and robust feature set, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is an excellent deal at this price.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.